Just as millennials find immense bliss in roasting boomers, Gen Z have found similar pleasure in mocking millennials at any chance they get. From their obsession with skinny jeans and side hair partition to excessive use of laughing emoji, Gen Z have been skewering millennials since ever.

Don’t believe us? These brutally savage tweets are the proof!

why do millennials care so much ab the fact that theyre 90s kids??? sis WE KNOW. THATS WHEN YOU GREW UP. 😭😭💀 — mckenna (@mondstatian) June 14, 2020

why do millennials treat their twitter bios like this is LinkedIn — catherine🍝 (@CatherineQuinnK) June 16, 2020

millennials say doggo and think they're gonna get laid — bellizzle (@belllizzlle) October 23, 2020

Millennials love talking about their favorite 90s cartoon as if anyone cares — L Shaddai (Burden of the Mighty) (@DenjiSzn) June 14, 2020

No one:



Millennials: “YOU CAN NOT CALL YOURSELF A 90’s KID!”



“OMG IM SUCH A HUFFLEPUFF!” — oops i- (@blondekneestan) October 25, 2020

why do millennials say we’re annoyingly when all they do is complain about their back problems and drink cheap wine — laffy taffy || faifhub fan page ☭ (@anarchochuuism) June 16, 2020

Millennials love to say “I deserve a little treat” while buying basic necessities — Roxy🌹 (@redrawnoxen) February 12, 2020

Millennials think avocado is a personality trait — Princess tiny wrist (@ambreezyjoy) June 21, 2020

I’m literally so glad I’m not a millennial I’d way rather be associated with Tik Tok dances than whatever the hell this is pic.twitter.com/EioYIsrRtd — abby govindan (@abbygov) June 14, 2020

Nominating NBAYOUNGTHOT for the Nobel Prize in Literature pic.twitter.com/FVfZFTluaA — James (@twigstopandchat) June 14, 2020

millennials always say “i’m a 90s kid !!” you’re not a kid anymore brian you’re 30 years old, it’s time you schedule your own doctors appointments — peach (@idknotpaigetho) June 15, 2020

Millennials, please take your Hogwarts house out of your Twitter bio. — nancy pelosi’s sentient $12K fridge👔🕊🧵🥭🇵🇸 (@fOrGiVeNcHy) July 4, 2020

millennials love disney way too much. these bitches 28 with matching tshirts and kids on a leash — jenni (@jenni_wilkening) June 16, 2020

millennials love to keep referencing SpongeBob like bro you're 30 go watch west wing — Kirby Callan (@KirbyCallan) June 14, 2020

Do millennials know blaming things on their astrological sign isn’t a personality trait? — Paúl Quiñonez (@PaulQuinonezF) March 21, 2019

millennials only personality trait is that they’re a millennial — ati?? follow @sugascorpio (@vantescorpio) July 2, 2020

Things people think millennials should be ashamed of:



Avocado ice cream

Not going to chain restaurants



Things millennials should actually be ashamed of:



Thinking that watching Netflix is a personality trait

Being obsessed with astrology — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) January 15, 2019

Me, a millennial obsessed with Harry Potter and cheap wine, gathering information to construct this article: