Just as millennials find immense bliss in roasting boomers, Gen Z have found similar pleasure in mocking millennials at any chance they get. From their obsession with skinny jeans and side hair partition to excessive use of laughing emoji, Gen Z have been skewering millennials since ever.
Don’t believe us? These brutally savage tweets are the proof!
why do millennials care so much ab the fact that theyre 90s kids??? sis WE KNOW. THATS WHEN YOU GREW UP. 😭😭💀— mckenna (@mondstatian) June 14, 2020
why do millennials treat their twitter bios like this is LinkedIn— catherine🍝 (@CatherineQuinnK) June 16, 2020
millennials say doggo and think they're gonna get laid— bellizzle (@belllizzlle) October 23, 2020
Millennials love talking about their favorite 90s cartoon as if anyone cares— L Shaddai (Burden of the Mighty) (@DenjiSzn) June 14, 2020
No one:— oops i- (@blondekneestan) October 25, 2020
Millennials: “YOU CAN NOT CALL YOURSELF A 90’s KID!”
“OMG IM SUCH A HUFFLEPUFF!”
why do millennials say we’re annoyingly when all they do is complain about their back problems and drink cheap wine— laffy taffy || faifhub fan page ☭ (@anarchochuuism) June 16, 2020
Millennials love to say “I deserve a little treat” while buying basic necessities— Roxy🌹 (@redrawnoxen) February 12, 2020
Millennials think avocado is a personality trait— Princess tiny wrist (@ambreezyjoy) June 21, 2020
I’m literally so glad I’m not a millennial I’d way rather be associated with Tik Tok dances than whatever the hell this is pic.twitter.com/EioYIsrRtd— abby govindan (@abbygov) June 14, 2020
Nominating NBAYOUNGTHOT for the Nobel Prize in Literature pic.twitter.com/FVfZFTluaA— James (@twigstopandchat) June 14, 2020
millennials always say “i’m a 90s kid !!” you’re not a kid anymore brian you’re 30 years old, it’s time you schedule your own doctors appointments— peach (@idknotpaigetho) June 15, 2020
Millennials, please take your Hogwarts house out of your Twitter bio.— nancy pelosi’s sentient $12K fridge👔🕊🧵🥭🇵🇸 (@fOrGiVeNcHy) July 4, 2020
millennials love to keep referencing SpongeBob like bro you're 30 go watch west wing— Kirby Callan (@KirbyCallan) June 14, 2020
Do millennials know blaming things on their astrological sign isn’t a personality trait?— Paúl Quiñonez (@PaulQuinonezF) March 21, 2019
millennials only personality trait is that they’re a millennial— ati?? follow @sugascorpio (@vantescorpio) July 2, 2020
Me, a millennial obsessed with Harry Potter and cheap wine, gathering information to construct this article: