Social media is amazing, especially when it's not enabling fascist governments. Over the last few years or so, social media has given us so many things. But the one thing that it always keeps on giving is stupid fights on the internet. They never get old.

1. Twinkle Khanna is really funny... at times.

Well if u were taller,had more hair u could have got bobbydeol's role&if were way cooler,than Srk would be jobless:) https://t.co/LZFAgdX4PC — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 27, 2015

2. A Piers Morgan takedown is always a joy to watch.

@piersmorgan

I think the 2 world cups I played in probably edged that — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 6, 2012

3. Ah, there's a Morgan comeback in some other feud as well. Honestly, don't know who to root for here.

What a monumental twat this man is. I cannot wait for the day he goes to prison. pic.twitter.com/d3mU6j0mdK — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 27, 2013

Being called a 'monumental twat' by a racist pot-bellied pig @JeremyClarkson who wants nurses executed is the purest definition of irony. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 27, 2013

4. This is the most random event you will be witnessing today.

5. Eww! Flat Earthers!

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B +1 404-236-6129 (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Earth's curve indeed blocks 150 (not 170) ft of Manhattan. But most buildings in midtown are waaay taller than that. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

@bobatl Duude — to be clear: Being five centuries regressed in your reasoning doesn’t mean we all can’t still like your music — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 25, 2016

6. Imagine living in a first world country with great education and facilities and still being dumb as fuck.

7. If you notice, sexist assholes generally lack good comebacks.

8. Remember thousands of people storming the Capitol in the United States because Donald Trump had lost the elections? Well, Ted Cruz is one of the morons responsible for it.

9. While they never really went the length in an Octagon, Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump have been going at each other for years now. Sadly, a lot of their conversations were forever destroyed when Twitter suspended Trump's account.

10. Never seen airlines beefing it out on Twitter. This could be a Pixar movie. For context, this was in the early days of COVID-19 and IndiGo was still flying while the rest of them apparently had to stand on the ground.

11. This is just so petty and blehhhhh! But Karan Johar wins this one.

12. For Context: Reddit found an image of the Flipkart office that featured a carton with Amazon printed on it.

13. This is just non-sensical. As compared to what, you ask?

14. That was sexist and Lorde is a true queen for that comeback

Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) November 12, 2014

15. Rihanna is a freaking legend.

@CELEBUZZ your pussy is way too dry to be riding my dick like this — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 18, 2012

16. At least someone's going after the BCCI! Lel.

Laude koi Shaadi ka video hai kya yeh. Wicket dikha https://t.co/tjWKUu36Sk — Varun (@wizardrincewind) February 14, 2021

17. Didn't know Shorey had a famous dad! LMAO.

this has the exact same energy as - https://t.co/id3bTsESXm pic.twitter.com/CvvM9nJDzP — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 (@SrishtyRanjan) February 17, 2021

18. Whoa, Ravi Ashwin, my god! Dude, this is the equivalent of shooting someone in the balls.

19. Hahahahaha. *grudging acknowledgment of the truth* Hahahahaha.

20. Oh, Mr Bhagat, will you ever learn?

This was fun. No? So why are you still here?