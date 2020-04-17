Students in any part of the world are super creative with a mischievous streak. What happens when they don't know the right answer during exams? Some of them come up with a very clever response.





These 21 funny answers were from kids who thought a clever answer was better than a wrong one:



1. Love conquers all

2. After 1 month in lockdown

3. Answer lies in the eyes of the beholder

4. The magic of sight!

5. #TruthBomb

6. He deserves a scholarship

7. Technically, he may be right

8. The spiritual one

9. Mathematics is subjective

10. Not 100% wrong

11. The 'crushing' answer

12. The risk taker

13. Too simple!

14. This is how you do it!

15. Duly noted

16. Sad but true

17. Aaanndd.. song stuck in my head in 3... 2...

18. Potterhead spotted

19. I feel like dancing

20. Global Warming is too dangerous

21. Ah, perfection!

These kids deserve A+ for entertaining us.