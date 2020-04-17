Students in any part of the world are super creative with a mischievous streak. What happens when they don't know the right answer during exams? Some of them come up with a very clever response.
These 21 funny answers were from kids who thought a clever answer was better than a wrong one:
1. Love conquers all
2. After 1 month in lockdown
3. Answer lies in the eyes of the beholder
4. The magic of sight!
5. #TruthBomb
6. He deserves a scholarship
7. Technically, he may be right
8. The spiritual one
9. Mathematics is subjective
10. Not 100% wrong
11. The 'crushing' answer
12. The risk taker
13. Too simple!
14. This is how you do it!
15. Duly noted
16. Sad but true
17. Aaanndd.. song stuck in my head in 3... 2...
18. Potterhead spotted
19. I feel like dancing
20. Global Warming is too dangerous
21. Ah, perfection!
These kids deserve A+ for entertaining us.