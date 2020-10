If the Ramayana was streamed on YouTube, the chats would be filled with 'Ravana OP'. And why not? He was pretty much a god, with the kind of powers even superheroes only dream about. But being a 10-headed demi-god with near invincibility has its upsides and its downsides, as these memes will prove.

I got 99 problems but Ravana's probably got 99 X 10 problems. Poor guy.