Animals in general are adorable. I think we can all agree on that. So to help us all while we're going through tough times, here's a collection of cute animals to make your day. You're welcome.

1. When it's Monday morning.

Source: reddit

2. Mommy! I don't want to go to school.

Source: imgur

3. That's... a little disturbing TBH.

Source: imgur

4. You can tell I'm the fun one.

Source: imgur

5. We all have that one annoying friend.

Source: imgur

6. I am a disco dancer.

Source: reddit

7. Awww!

Source: reddit

8. I can haz food?

Source: reddit

9. Cute!

Source: reddit

10. Perfectly timed!

Source: reddit

11. Say Cheese!

Source: reddit

12. Is that me?

Source: reddit

13. Yes, you are adorable!

Source: reddit

14. Lol

Source: reddit

15. When Friday night meets Monday morning.

Source: reddit

16. What happened Mr Panda?

Source: reddit

17. Kuch toh dadbad hai Daya!

Source: reddit

18. I am so hungry!

Source: reddit

19. What's that behind the door?

Source: reddit

20. Cutie.

Source: reddit

21. ROFL!  

Source: reddit