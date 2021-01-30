Recently, a guy went on Amazon and wrote an amazing review about cow dung cake, complaining that it was not 'crunchy' enough (don't we just love the internet?).

Ye mera India, I love my India…. :) pic.twitter.com/dEDeo2fx99 — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) January 20, 2021

Anyway, that created enough curiosity in me to dig out more reviews like this one. You'll like them, I promise. You may even want to order some of these products. Do it. At your own risk.

1. Everyone can't produce thrillers like Abbas-Mustan. Too bad.

2. What's the point of a kindle that can't kill?

3. Since slicing bananas is so tough.

4. Hmm...

5. So is this guy...'mousetrapped'?

6. Fair point.

7. Steven Spielberg is making a movie on this balloon.

8. An easy to impress target audience. Smart.

9. F*cking Bob, man. Is this is how these guys are planning to take over us?

10. What good is a lube if it can't be used to slide around in the washroom?

11. Cassata!

12. Hey, I think it looks cool on her.

13. To be honest, I too like the vibe of old sticker ladies with inhalers.

14. On the bright side, he can use it for printing multiple copies of divorce papers.

15. Small joys.

16. "Just sell your kidney". Love the honesty.

17. I hope Sameer's brother is doing okay.

18. Arey Piyush.

19. Barry's priorities are straight like a ruler.

20. Dark.

Who says creativity has died? It's alive and thriving on Amazon.