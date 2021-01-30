Recently, a guy went on Amazon and wrote an amazing review about cow dung cake, complaining that it was not 'crunchy' enough (don't we just love the internet?).

Anyway, that created enough curiosity in me to dig out more reviews like this one. You'll like them, I promise. You may even want to order some of these products. Do it. At your own risk.

1. Everyone can't produce thrillers like Abbas-Mustan. Too bad.

funny amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

2. What's the point of a kindle that can't kill?

amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

3. Since slicing bananas is so tough.

amazon review banana slicer
Source: Amazon

4. Hmm...

hilarious amazon reviews
Source: Bored Panda

5. So is this guy...'mousetrapped'?

Funny amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

6. Fair point.

hilarious amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

7. Steven Spielberg is making a movie on this balloon.

amazon review balloon
Source: Reddit

8. An easy to impress target audience. Smart.

reddit funny review
Source: Reddit

9. F*cking Bob, man. Is this is how these guys are planning to take over us?

hilarious amazon reviews
Source: Reddit

10. What good is a lube if it can't be used to slide around in the washroom?

funny amazon reviews
Source: Reddit

11. Cassata!

amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

12. Hey, I think it looks cool on her.

funny amazon reviews
Source: Amazon

13. To be honest, I too like the vibe of old sticker ladies with inhalers.

inhaler review amazon
Source: Amazon

14. On the bright side, he can use it for printing multiple copies of divorce papers.

amazon printer review
Source: Amazon

15. Small joys.

amazon rice maker review
Source: Reddit

16. "Just sell your kidney". Love the honesty.

17. I hope Sameer's brother is doing okay.

Flipkart funny review
Source: Quora

18. Arey Piyush.

online shopping reviews funny
Source: Quora

19. Barry's priorities are straight like a ruler.

Amazon funny reviews
Source: Amazon

20. Dark.

amazon product review
Source: Amazon

Who says creativity has died? It's alive and thriving on Amazon.