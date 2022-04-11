So, the holy month of Ramadan has arrived and we have reset our personalities. The phases of the day from morning, evening, and night have transformed into Suhoor, Iftar, & Taraweeh and there's a lot we love about this season. 

Right from detoxifying our bodies to ditching bad habits, everything about this month feels thrilling. And we totally love it when others go through similar experiences as us, making us scream SAME.

Presenting to you some real and relatable tweets about Ramadan to read (only after you're done with tilawat). You're welcome.

Also read: In Pictures: Ramzan, The Month That Preaches Patience, Humility And Mercy

BRB, gotta go for iftar.