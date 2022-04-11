So, the holy month of Ramadan has arrived and we have reset our personalities. The phases of the day from morning, evening, and night have transformed into Suhoor, Iftar, & Taraweeh and there's a lot we love about this season.
Right from detoxifying our bodies to ditching bad habits, everything about this month feels thrilling. And we totally love it when others go through similar experiences as us, making us scream SAME.
When you wake up at 4 AM, but suhoor ends at 4:01 pic.twitter.com/etB2kw1CIZ— عثمان (@sahvvk) May 1, 2020
Me: *haram*— Homer Lord (@MatinBeg) June 15, 2016
Me during Ramadan: *slightly less haram*
First day of Ramadan got me like pic.twitter.com/tpqaGPqz5h— taco el chapo (@mariiamo2) May 6, 2019
When you have the Met Gala at 5pm and Taraweeh at 9pm @FrencHMonTanA #ramadanMemes https://t.co/TULneqsDKr— Esra Mukhtar (@esramukhtar_) May 7, 2019
Every Ramadan I think about that brother on the tl who made iftaar for himself and got ready to eat n everything, and then cos bro was so tired he accidentally slept 15 mins before Maghrib 😭 and woke up THE NEXT DAY 20 mins after Fajr 😭😭😭😭😭 man 😭😭😭— ess (@maybehaps) April 2, 2022
#Ramadanmemes coz I had to pic.twitter.com/v4jdO9zw54— Israr Ahmed اسرار احمد (@israr_ahmed050) April 4, 2022
