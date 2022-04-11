So, the holy month of Ramadan has arrived and we have reset our personalities. The phases of the day from morning, evening, and night have transformed into Suhoor, Iftar, & Taraweeh and there's a lot we love about this season.

Right from detoxifying our bodies to ditching bad habits, everything about this month feels thrilling. And we totally love it when others go through similar experiences as us, making us scream SAME.

Presenting to you some real and relatable tweets about Ramadan to read (only after you're done with tilawat). You're welcome.

I'll not eat fried things in this Ramadan.

Family:Hahaha

Friends:Hahaha

Whole muslim ummat:hahahaha

Even fried things:Hahahaha🙂 — itx_iqra💫 (@Iqrah_02) April 3, 2022

When you wake up at 4 AM, but suhoor ends at 4:01 pic.twitter.com/etB2kw1CIZ — عثمان (@sahvvk) May 1, 2020

First day of Ramadan got me like pic.twitter.com/DgNrUdpO9D — Karim Alammuri (@Radio_Reem) April 2, 2022

Me: *haram*



Me during Ramadan: *slightly less haram* — Homer Lord (@MatinBeg) June 15, 2016

First day of Ramadan got me like pic.twitter.com/tpqaGPqz5h — taco el chapo (@mariiamo2) May 6, 2019

Since it's Ramadan:



Wtf = Wallah too funny

Af = Astagfirullah

Wth = Wallah to haram

Tbh = Try being halal

Lit = Let's Iftar together

Btw = Broke the Wudhu

Stfu = Seheri then fajr understand?

Lmao = Letting my addiction off — wasif??? (@_waaasif) April 8, 2022

When you have the Met Gala at 5pm and Taraweeh at 9pm @FrencHMonTanA #ramadanMemes https://t.co/TULneqsDKr — Esra Mukhtar (@esramukhtar_) May 7, 2019

A new extreme sport Le me:

called washing

dishes during Ramzan . pic.twitter.com/RkpCwU5ReL — Bruh (@Wittyrosee_) April 29, 2021

Floor is healthy eating habits during Ramadan

Muslims: pic.twitter.com/MCtY3Wa830 — The Tasteless Paindu (@zayn_anwaar) May 17, 2018

When I see all the mosque regulars at taraweeh for the first time since last Ramadan pic.twitter.com/8EdBmzo3QD — AY (@Velveto_) May 14, 2018

Every Ramadan I think about that brother on the tl who made iftaar for himself and got ready to eat n everything, and then cos bro was so tired he accidentally slept 15 mins before Maghrib 😭 and woke up THE NEXT DAY 20 mins after Fajr 😭😭😭😭😭 man 😭😭😭 — ess (@maybehaps) April 2, 2022

#Ramadanmemes coz I had to pic.twitter.com/v4jdO9zw54 — Israr Ahmed اسرار احمد (@israr_ahmed050) April 4, 2022

BRB, gotta go for iftar.