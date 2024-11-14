Each one of us has that one wild school story – that almost or actually got us suspended. So, when a Redditor asked r/AskIndia, what was the funniest reason they got temporarily suspended from school, fellow users shared some of the most hilarious reasons for why they got suspended. For reasons as bizarre as feeding a goat to downright stupid like humming a jingle, these Redditors found themselves on an unexpected ‘vacation’ from school. Reading them made us go like this: