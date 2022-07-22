A day dreaded by many, waited by a few - the CBSE result day - is finally here. While students who were waiting for results check the portal with trembling fingers, those who have already sailed through that boat go on Twitter to look at the oh-so-relatable memes. And I for one, belong to the latter. So, here are some tweets from around the internet that students will relate to while those who have been through this phase will enjoy.
*CBSE announced results in the morning*— S (taylor's version) 🤍 (@SultryPortraits) July 22, 2022
Students:-#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/gkOWZhGsyP
Preparation of Parent before release of #CBSE Class 12 result.#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/RVvQvHMTdR— Supriya (@Supriya404) July 22, 2022
The only surprising thing about this year result was that cbse site did not crash and opened in one go.#cbseresult2022 #CBSE— Kayokay (@0gkushhhh) July 22, 2022
Relatives coming over for #CBSE result pic.twitter.com/CLeMffUQGX— Pragati⁷ 🙈 (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022
CBSE website on results day #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/s3uFivDZN1— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 22, 2022
12thies students scrolling instagram peacefully— Saxena🇮🇳 (@tweetsbysaxena) July 22, 2022
12th result in between*#CBSEResults #cbseresults2022 pic.twitter.com/GE4KuoFBBk
Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG— VK 🇮🇳 (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022
CBSE 12th board result is out‼️— Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) July 22, 2022
Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/9C9DVDOzzc
#CBSEResults— Shikhar Rai (@shikhar_29_03) July 21, 2022
Cbse Result is out..— Krishan Rajput 🇮🇳🚩 (@pawarajay89248) July 22, 2022
Relatives From nowhere : 😂#CBSE #cbseresults2022 pic.twitter.com/z7quBMEYFs
Parents after seeing #CBSE result of their child pic.twitter.com/6wG85SyqAH— Pragati⁷ 🙈 (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022
Happy #resultsday2022— Vasudevan K S (@VasudevanKS4) July 22, 2022
Wishing the best the all who wrote the CBSE examination!#CBSE #CBSEResults #CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/A01WQskyqJ
#CBSEResults— Vishal Verma (@Itsvishaaaal) July 22, 2022
#BreakingNews Good Luck for the result to all CBSE class 12 students👍#CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared.— Savita Patel (@Savita_Patel9) July 22, 2022
#CBSEResults #HarGharTiranga #FridayFitness pic.twitter.com/tlY8kdmpFC
#CBSE— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 22, 2022
Me calling my younger siblings#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/aPZdrYeRo0— S N A P E (@timetraveller45) July 22, 2022
On that note, remember that your result is not the end of the world. Life has much more to offer, and a sheet of paper can not determine your capabilities and future. So jitne bhi marks aaye ho, jao muh meetha karo. You have a beautiful life to look forward to.
