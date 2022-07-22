A day dreaded by many, waited by a few - the CBSE result day - is finally here. While students who were waiting for results check the portal with trembling fingers, those who have already sailed through that boat go on Twitter to look at the oh-so-relatable memes. And I for one, belong to the latter. So, here are some tweets from around the internet that students will relate to while those who have been through this phase will enjoy.

CBSE 12th result came out.



Le relatives : pic.twitter.com/BDGvgTumSG — Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) July 22, 2022

The only surprising thing about this year result was that cbse site did not crash and opened in one go.#cbseresult2022 #CBSE — Kayokay (@0gkushhhh) July 22, 2022

Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG — VK 🇮🇳 (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th board result is out‼️

meanwhile students to relatives & neighbours

🤣 🤣 🤣 👇



Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/9C9DVDOzzc — Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) July 22, 2022

#CBSEResults



When my cbse result arrives.



Parents: pass toh ho jaoge na?



Me: pic.twitter.com/6rnIIIAXNu — Shikhar Rai (@shikhar_29_03) July 21, 2022

*

Meanwhile students after hearing #CBSE just declared class 12 boards results 😅😁



Results bta do sab apni ab 😁#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/T2paYlC6cM — Ash.... Rohitian (@Rohitian45a) July 22, 2022

Parents after seeing #CBSE result of their child pic.twitter.com/6wG85SyqAH — Pragati⁷ 🙈 (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022

#CBSEResults

Pov you get below 80%

Relatives/uncles / neighbours/ doodh/ wala /chaiwala /bsdwala nd all - pic.twitter.com/AmfOFHDetA — Vishal Verma (@Itsvishaaaal) July 22, 2022

#CBSE

CBSE class 12 results r out



Students rn 😹 pic.twitter.com/nGRJl0zduy — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 22, 2022

Me calling my younger siblings#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/aPZdrYeRo0 — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) July 22, 2022

On that note, remember that your result is not the end of the world. Life has much more to offer, and a sheet of paper can not determine your capabilities and future. So jitne bhi marks aaye ho, jao muh meetha karo. You have a beautiful life to look forward to.

