A day dreaded by many, waited by a few - theย CBSEย result day - is finally here. While students who were waiting for results check the portal with trembling fingers, those who have already sailed through that boat go on Twitter to look at the oh-so-relatable memes. And I for one, belong to the latter. So, here are some tweetsย from around the internet that students will relate to while those who have been through this phase will enjoy.

CBSE 12th result came out.



Le relatives : pic.twitter.com/BDGvgTumSG — Sumit Kumar (@sumit_k6497) July 22, 2022

The only surprising thing about this year result was that cbse site did not crash and opened in one go.#cbseresult2022 #CBSE โ€” Kayokay (@0gkushhhh) July 22, 2022

Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG โ€” VK ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022

CBSE 12th board result is outโ€ผ๏ธ

meanwhile students to relatives & neighbours

๐Ÿคฃ ๐Ÿคฃ ๐Ÿคฃ ๐Ÿ‘‡



Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12 #CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/9C9DVDOzzc โ€” Suchitra Das (@Suchitra_Dass) July 22, 2022

#CBSEResults



When my cbse result arrives.



Parents: pass toh ho jaoge na?



Me: pic.twitter.com/6rnIIIAXNu โ€” Shikhar Rai (@shikhar_29_03) July 21, 2022

*

Meanwhile students after hearing #CBSE just declared class 12 boards results ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜



Results bta do sab apni ab ๐Ÿ˜#CBSEResult pic.twitter.com/T2paYlC6cM โ€” Ash.... Rohitian (@Rohitian45a) July 22, 2022

#CBSEResults

Pov you get below 80%

Relatives/uncles / neighbours/ doodh/ wala /chaiwala /bsdwala nd all - pic.twitter.com/AmfOFHDetA โ€” Vishal Verma (@Itsvishaaaal) July 22, 2022

#CBSE

CBSE class 12 results r out



Students rn ๐Ÿ˜น pic.twitter.com/nGRJl0zduy โ€” Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 22, 2022

Me calling my younger siblings#CBSEResults pic.twitter.com/aPZdrYeRo0 โ€” S N A P E (@timetraveller45) July 22, 2022

On that note, remember that your result is not the end of the world. Life has much more to offer, and a sheet of paper can not determine your capabilities and future. So jitne bhi marks aaye ho, jao muh meetha karo. You have a beautiful life to look forward to.

