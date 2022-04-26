We all know that one person at work who hates his job and throws tantrums like a teething toddler. However, it seems like an employee at Goa Electricity Department has taken it too far.

The latest tweets from the official account of the Goa Electricity Department, which is complaining about a lack of electricity, have perplexed Twitter users.

Others, like you, suspected that the account had been hacked, but the account responds that no one has attempted to hack it. What followed was a slew of hilarious tweets by the official handle of the department. 

Although the initial tweets have been deleted now, nothing is lost or forgotten 'cos Twittizens take good care of the screenshots. 

Twitter is loving this energy as now the department itself is sharing the pain. 

Honestly whoever this person is, they've made power cut so much bearable. 