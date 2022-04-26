We all know that one person at work who hates his job and throws tantrums like a teething toddler. However, it seems like an employee at Goa Electricity Department has taken it too far.

The latest tweets from the official account of the Goa Electricity Department, which is complaining about a lack of electricity, have perplexed Twitter users.

The Goa Electricity Department's Twitter account > all other brands' Twitter accounts pic.twitter.com/EnnE1Wxm6z — Neerja (@neerjadeodhar) April 26, 2022

Others, like you, suspected that the account had been hacked, but the account responds that no one has attempted to hack it. What followed was a slew of hilarious tweets by the official handle of the department.

I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note — Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022

Although the initial tweets have been deleted now, nothing is lost or forgotten 'cos Twittizens take good care of the screenshots.

Twitter is loving this energy as now the department itself is sharing the pain.

I just want you to be the new Minister for Power. May happen.... — स्टीव डायस (@SteveDias10) April 26, 2022

Full marks for honesty 😂 https://t.co/WXm6f9cUr2 — Lancelot Pinto (@lancelot_pinto) April 26, 2022

Power is back i gotta sleep bye 😴 😂 https://t.co/eKZHbxEkcy — Bosetheboss (@rajadhir4ja) April 26, 2022

I have never been this entertained on twitter https://t.co/Z1PtifYf89 — Indu Dax (@indusparadise) April 26, 2022

This person deserves a hike! https://t.co/ApyJhDRH5z — Soumya Ghosh Dastidar (@gdsoumya) April 26, 2022

Honestly whoever this person is, they've made power cut so much bearable.