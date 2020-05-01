In an expected move, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended lockdown in the country by 2 weeks. Lockdown 3, as it is being called on till the 17th of May. The MHA has also issued guidelines to distinguish districts by the seriousness of infections - Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

However, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational & training/coaching institutions, the MHA said.

Now, it is obviously quite frustrating but Twitter seems to be making the best out of a bad situation!

People when lockdown started: 21 din mein lockdown khatam ho jayega,

The Lockdown:#Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/n9JkrOfnjL — Snehil (@Snehil_96) May 1, 2020

I guess they will at least let us out of our houses whenever they need us to vote next.#Lockdown3 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 1, 2020

Reaction of bhakts when Modi ji extended the lockdown but did not give any New task #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/b9I1FK3wSR — Political D⏺ (@PoliticalDi) May 1, 2020

After #Lockdown3

Meanwhile Every dean to their final year students pic.twitter.com/CRFCxTOddg — Ak (@IAM_DALE05) May 1, 2020

Lockdown extended for 2 more week#Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/QWRUZi5Jll — Prashant Singh (@Aahmbrashmi) May 1, 2020

When modiji didn't address the nation to extend the lockdown!#Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/3US8BVNY72 — Sanyam Baid (@Sanyam_jain7) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3



People's who have plans for 4th may after lockdown extends pic.twitter.com/5gkpa6KPZ9 — ऐडा_Sarcaster👻😈✌ (@sarcastic_ldkaa) May 1, 2020

After realizing the lockdown has been further more extended #Lockdown3pic.twitter.com/SATBNwXfe5 — Dosa Muncher (@thenibbasays) May 1, 2020

There's no need to be a rebel. Stay home. Follow the instructions from the MHA. Stay safe!