In an expected move, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended lockdown in the country by 2 weeks. Lockdown 3, as it is being called on till the 17th of May. The MHA has also issued guidelines to distinguish districts by the seriousness of infections - Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone. 

Source: India Today

However, a limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational & training/coaching institutions, the MHA said. 

Source: Twitter

Now, it is obviously quite frustrating but Twitter seems to be making the best out of a bad situation!

There's no need to be a rebel. Stay home. Follow the instructions from the MHA. Stay safe!