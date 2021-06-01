Though it's incredibly hard to miss, but some of you might not know that there's a comment storm on The Great Khali's Instagram account.

Of people asking him to do things. That's basically it, but his followers have taken it to a level so bizarre, Khali has had to turn off the comments.

Here are some examples. 

As you can see, making sense isn't too high a priority here. They are saying pretty much anything at this point. 

It has totally gotten out of hand. I don't know what to even make of these.

Things have reached a point where Khali's name has started trending on the internet, and here are some of the reactions.

Too much free time, huh?