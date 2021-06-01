Though it's incredibly hard to miss, but some of you might not know that there's a comment storm on The Great Khali's Instagram account.

Of people asking him to do things. That's basically it, but his followers have taken it to a level so bizarre, Khali has had to turn off the comments.

Here are some examples.

As you can see, making sense isn't too high a priority here. They are saying pretty much anything at this point.

It has totally gotten out of hand. I don't know what to even make of these.

Things have reached a point where Khali's name has started trending on the internet, and here are some of the reactions.

People under Khali sir's comment section. pic.twitter.com/cRh3tt5Brj — sagar (@sagrdp11) May 31, 2021

Great Khali posts something

.

Memers in his comment : pic.twitter.com/ijhbJb280I — sidharth panda (@Sidharthpandas) May 31, 2021

I love this trend😂😂

Khali supremacy onliiii💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/wgRWkHDybV — zoynanana (@zoynanana) May 31, 2021

If you are feeling low then checkout the great khali’s IG profile!



Nowadays, His profile acts as mood changer.😂 pic.twitter.com/iuFZJrgB5s — Shubhransh 🥂 (@Shubhransh_13) May 31, 2021

*The Great Khali posts something*



Instagrammers on their way to request weird things in comments - pic.twitter.com/RcundQe62C — Shivam (@iamshiv144) May 31, 2021

Too much free time, huh?