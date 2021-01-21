Yesterday Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the USA and instead of staying for Biden's inauguration ceremony, as is custom, former US-President Donald Trump left for Florida instead.

And while Twitterati had a lot to say about Trump's 'exit', no one said it better than social activist and queen of epic burns, Greta Thunberg.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Because, like a pro, Greta rephrased a tweet that Trump had directed at her. And this isn't even the first time she did something like this!

Naturally, Twitterati was all too quick to appreciate Greta's quick wit:

I challenge you to find me a better tweet from today! Will be hard! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #GretaThunberg #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/X0RcUSYTFv — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 21, 2021

Rule No 1. Don't mess with Greta Thunberg.

Rule No 2. Please refer to Rule1. https://t.co/Y4IPCNSsbA — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 21, 2021

i now have more respect for greta thunberg — 杰 (NEW ACC) (@Jn0tVyan) January 21, 2021

i now have more respect for greta thunberg — 杰 (NEW ACC) (@Jn0tVyan) January 21, 2021

Greta Thunberg said “I’ll wait” https://t.co/5GgAqeVQFO — back on my bullshit (@weirdo__city) January 21, 2021

I aspire to have the patience of @GretaThunberg. https://t.co/2WdaVR7V1i — Ｊａｋｅ Ｓｅｅｌｙｅ (@SeelyeJake) January 21, 2021

makes me so happy that Greta Thunberg is THAT petty, it's inspiring — Hilmy🌂 (@MHilmyFauzi666) January 21, 2021

Harris being sworn in as the USA's first female VP, Michelle Obama's fierce look, Lady Gaga's powerful performance, Amanda Gorman's moving poetry, and Greta Thunberg's epic response. It's 2021, and the women have well and truly arrived!