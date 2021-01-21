Yesterday Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the USA and instead of staying for Biden's inauguration ceremony, as is custom, former US-President Donald Trump left for Florida instead. 

Trump
Source: SCMP

And while Twitterati had a lot to say about Trump's 'exit', no one said it better than social activist and queen of epic burns, Greta Thunberg. 

Because, like a pro, Greta rephrased a tweet that Trump had directed at her. And this isn't even the first time she did something like this!  

Naturally, Twitterati was all too quick to appreciate Greta's quick wit: 

Harris being sworn in as the USA's first female VP, Michelle Obama's fierce look, Lady Gaga's powerful performance, Amanda Gorman's moving poetry, and Greta Thunberg's epic response. It's 2021, and the women have well and truly arrived! 