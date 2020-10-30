If you thought the only two uses of old clothes was to throw them or turn them into poche ka kapda, then Gucci has quite the surprise for you.

Because, one of Gucci's latest product is 'distressed' stockings, being sold for $190 or approximately ₹14k.

And it's basically stockings torn to the point that even Monisha wouldn't have been able to find a use for them. But Gucci certainly did.

Netizens were quick to 'rip' into this new fashion trend:

Ripped Gucci stockings for 14K I used to get them for free in school 😭😭😭 — socially awkward azula (@dakudaddyy) October 30, 2020

Ok why is Gucci selling pre ripped stockings like what’s the point 😭 — ✨babeB w the nice ankle ✨ (@moanawithnails) October 30, 2020

I remember using clear nail polish to stop a run in my stockings. Now this is the style, so stupid. Watch how many people will be wearing these just to say that they have Gucci on. — Clarinne (@ClarinneBrown) October 30, 2020

Gucci really charged people 190 dollars for ripped up stockings 🥴🤣🤣 — fran fine (@sospoileddd) October 29, 2020

pre ripped stockings? grass stained jeans? gucci stealing inspo off of clothes that my mom makes me throw out hmmm pic.twitter.com/AiAF5e9tOF — rawr (@flowerwines) October 30, 2020

we used to shame for having ripped stockings. sat there with nail polish and all. only for Gucci to try and sell it as a fashion statement 😂 — frank (@yo_itsFrankie) October 29, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀💀 I’m effing rolling!!!!!! Why???? Like when I wore stockings religiously and this happen to it that’s it! Now just say “it’s Gucci “ and pop style... https://t.co/3gYRf5yjAA — The People vs Covid (@LadyJade56) October 30, 2020

$190 for some GUCCI ripped stockings we use to get in trouble for messing up back in the day? 😩

Sis, stick to your prices. PERIODT. 🗣🗣🗣#BuyBlackOwned pic.twitter.com/uoFsHYQiU9 — Char Montana. ツ (@IAMCHARMONTANA) October 29, 2020