Recently, Italian Luxury brand Gucci launched its latest pair of eco-washed organic denim pants with an eccentric illusion of 'fake grass stains' starting from the knee with strokes on the thigh area.

Now I'm sure you all must have experienced the real grass stains on your denims or clothes after carelessly sitting in a garden once if not more.

And if you remember this, you must also remember how your desi parent's reacted when you got those real grass stains because they're damn tough to get rid of.

Jokes apart, would you like to guess the price at which these 'Gucci Grass, Gucci Grass, Gucci Grass' stained jreans are retailing? $770 which converts to be around Rs. 56,000 ( approx)

Yup, you heard that right folks, that is roughly more than my two months salary, before the pay cuts.

However, Gucci discribed the pair of jeans as a new take on blurring the line between vintage and contemporary.

Now I do understand that the baggy silhouette and tailoring of these jeans look like they're straight out of the 70's 'flower power' era but what the hell is so contemporary about it?

Are they incorporating the "fake" grass stains to feel more connected to mother nature? The resources of which they've already exploited just to make a pair of jeans ( BTW, denim consumes gallons of water to recycle or come into being)?

Anyhow, since this is soon going to pick up as a trend, here is a genuine point of concern.

It took such a long time for desi fams to get accustomed to ripped jeans, how do you think they'll react when we try to do a DIY to get grass stains on our denims?

Well, Twitter doesn't look very happy with exhoribdently prceid faux grass stains:

No, I had one of those I used while gardening and couldn't get the grass stain out so I threw it away. It looked awful. — FBD (@FloraDapat) September 21, 2020

Is it just me or are they really fugly? I have been known to spend a little $ on my clothes, but noooooo, not these! — RCFL (@rcfl290) September 21, 2020

reminds of the good old days when you would go outside and roll in the grass. 2019 was crazy. — KattaK (@B_KattaK) September 21, 2020

Gucci is selling “grass-stained” jeans for over $700.



Please stop letting people talk you out of your “crazy money making ideas”. — The Broke Black Girl (@brokeblackgirl_) September 21, 2020

“Grass stained jeans” Gucci is jokes — fun girl. (@cxzyy_) September 21, 2020

Gucci what is that grass stained jeans for fall collection bikonu ? At this point y’all just taking a piss . — Dinma (@ouijaicrois) September 21, 2020

Kanye punching the air right now for not thinking of the Gucci grass stained jeans. pic.twitter.com/mRvbJab3Pt — LeBron Blames (@LeBronBlamez) September 21, 2020

Gucci lost their damn mind. $770 for grass stained jeans ? FOH @gucci — BIG Mexico 🇲🇽 (@MszDeevah) September 21, 2020

gucci rlly coming out w grass stained jeans like i can’t go outside rn and make my own 🤣 — koolaiddrinker69 (@bareIymads) September 21, 2020

sigh...where are mine from 20 years ago? With ACTUAL grass stains. — Christina Cherneskey 🇨🇦🇺🇦🌈♒ (@ccherneskey) September 21, 2020

Or buy $30 jeans and go roll around outside 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Laura Pearl (@blorapearl) September 21, 2020

whoever buys those “grass-stained” jeans from Gucci needs a serious psychological evaluation — Kikii🧚🏼 (@blasiannqueen_) September 21, 2020

Did y’all see that Gucci is selling $770 “grass stained” jeans??? What is happening in the world 😕 — chefadyre (@adyreisms) September 21, 2020

NOT GUCCI MAKING GRASS STAINED JEANS LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/1iKEBZXkmt — ⁴𝓬𝓱𝓸⁷♕ (@starryjimsoo) September 21, 2020

$1200 grass stained jeans from Gucci



See? There's your grass fed premium https://t.co/gRi9g01Tvu — DairyMan (@dairymanNZ) September 21, 2020

I love you @gucci but you need to stop. — Brooklyn 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@BrooklynNYC68) September 21, 2020

What is even fashion at this point? — Tara Johnsen (@TaraLalitaa) September 21, 2020

Well, 2020, I've officially seen everything.