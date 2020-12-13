2020 has taken a toll on many - staying in lockdown or living in quarantine isn't easy. But it seems like it's hit the luxury brand, Gucci the worst. Because they've literally personified 2020 with a pair of ridiculous and expensive sunglasses.

Gucci is selling a pair of 'Inverted cat eye sunglasses' for $755 (approx. ₹55,672) and they are just a regular pair of cat eye glasses - flipped.

How are you even supposed to see in these? But I guess logic isn't the highest priority here.

Here is what Twitter has to say about these 'different' sunglasses:

Gucci sells upside-down sunglasses for ₹55,672 and I'm wondering who is buying these things. pic.twitter.com/apdSymTLTA — Tushar Kant Naikॐ♫$ (@TusharKant_Naik) December 13, 2020

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING NOBODY ASKED FOR: Gucci gets regular Cat Eye Sunglasses, flips them upside down, and charges $755. pic.twitter.com/yMzpZxMvJQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 10, 2020

Somebody come look at this...



Gucci took some glasses, turned them upside down, and slapped a $755 price tag on it.



I fucking can’t with this year anymore 😂 pic.twitter.com/uBQztO0D8V — Jess 🌻 (@TheJessLyfe) December 10, 2020

Another company ripping off its customers 😂

This upside down glasses costs ₹55,672 ($754.99)#gucci pic.twitter.com/t4uk9PL4No — Vishnu Pisharody (@iamvishnupish) December 13, 2020

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

I USED TO WEAR MY GLASSES UPSIDE DOWN IN FOURTH GRADE BC I THOUGHT I COULD SEE BETTER GUCCI OWES ME SM MONEY https://t.co/ioDSAo9GCP — college dumbass (@everelle17) December 10, 2020

Are you serious @gucci we don’t need a reminder that 2020 has been upside down. https://t.co/N1eYWgAUCs — CousinFastTalk (@SaundersCousin) December 10, 2020

some 3 year old kid, putting glasses on upside down:

gucci designers: fuck write that down https://t.co/61HYsq8d0M — salem 🦇 (@PHONlNGlTlN) December 10, 2020

Gucci, are you okay?