2020 has taken a toll on many - staying in lockdown or living in quarantine isn't easy. But it seems like it's hit the luxury brand, Gucci the worst. Because they've literally personified 2020 with a pair of ridiculous and expensive sunglasses

Gucci is selling a pair of 'Inverted cat eye sunglasses' for $755 (approx. ₹55,672) and they are just a regular pair of cat eye glasses - flipped. 

How are you even supposed to see in these? But I guess logic isn't the highest priority here. 

Here is what Twitter has to say about these 'different' sunglasses:

Gucci, are you okay? 