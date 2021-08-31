There are times when it hits me that, generally speaking, Indians do weddings VERY differently than how they are done in other places in the world.

For instance, the guest list. While our aim is to invite everyone in the country (sorry, but it's true), they have a headcount, so being called for the wedding is a big deal.

It is a serious matter, and the guests have to RSVP and if they RSVP, they have to come or give a good reason why they can't.

Otherwise, they get an invoice.

Well, it is not something common but a couple in Jamaica did send their guests a bill for not showing up to the wedding and not giving a heads up either. In this bill, they have included the per-head cost of the two guests, which includes food and other arrangements we are assuming.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

The people on the internet have a lot of opinions on the whole situation and here are some of their reactions.

Weddings are expensive and thank you for the idea. We are only having a 75 ppl wedding. Yes, very small and intimate so we are not playing the “no show up” game if the people don’t want to go we won’t be upset or hurt. However I will be if you tell me yes and don’t show up! https://t.co/tZGzeu08bn — yesi (@yeessseeee) August 31, 2021

They know good and well no one is paying for that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QuVnpMDoxx — Principal, Bishop Sycamore High School (@_thegoodonesgo) August 30, 2021

Great idea. Love this. If you RSVP that you WILL be at a wedding then BE THERE. If something un foreseen happens & you can’t attend call bride or groom or their parents the very second you know you can’t go & tell them. No call No show, yep pay for the dinner that they paid for ! https://t.co/1JIT1hQZtp — Nana the 4th (@MissyTo57912539) August 30, 2021

I remember being *really* annoyed with the ~10 people who RSVP’d yes to our wedding and then didn’t show up.



…but it didn’t ever occur to me to send out an invoice like this. Goodness.😂 https://t.co/giSarL0Obc — Colin Lord (@colinlord) August 30, 2021

Weddings, and especially destination weddings, are fucking expensive! It’s so rude and inconsiderate to RSVP yes and then not show up without explaining. https://t.co/QIgbaLhaRf — Variant (@YellowCT) August 30, 2021

Interesting.