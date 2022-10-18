When the gloomy shadow of the upcoming Monday morning envelops you on those fateful Sunday evenings, you sit down to introspect whether this is what you really wanna do in life. All the things you hate about your work and life overwhelm you when you realize you need a job to pay for your weekend expenses. So you gulp your melancholy and begin waiting for next Friday, and that’s essentially what your life is… a cycle of endless waiting.
Since we all hate Mondays so much, Guinness World Record officials have taken cognizance of the world’s misery by ‘officially’ declaring Monday as the worst day of the week.
And I don’t mean to take anything away from the record holders, but this is the best GWR entry EVER.
Here’s how Twitter applauded the Guinness World Records for this much-needed admission.
Probably one of those EXCEEDINGLY RARE moments when everybody is on the same page.
Even THE ANGRY BIRD has responded.
Petition to legalize Monday as a WORLD HOLIDAY.
Truth-bomb.
Only if…
Oh! Sunday evenings are the worst.
Can we all just raise a toast to our togetherness in hating Monday?
