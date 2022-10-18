When the gloomy shadow of the upcoming Monday morning envelops you on those fateful Sunday evenings, you sit down to introspect whether this is what you really wanna do in life. All the things you hate about your work and life overwhelm you when you realize you need a job to pay for your weekend expenses. So you gulp your melancholy and begin waiting for next Friday, and that’s essentially what your life is… a cycle of endless waiting.

Monday should be called MOANday | GIPHY

Since we all hate Mondays so much, Guinness World Record officials have taken cognizance of the world’s misery by ‘officially’ declaring Monday as the worst day of the week.

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

And I don’t mean to take anything away from the record holders, but this is the best GWR entry EVER.

Here’s how Twitter applauded the Guinness World Records for this much-needed admission.

smart — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Probably one of those EXCEEDINGLY RARE moments when everybody is on the same page.

Even THE ANGRY BIRD has responded.

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

Petition to legalize Monday as a WORLD HOLIDAY.

Monday should be legalized as a weekend too😂 https://t.co/KQ3xTAPpPc — ray_OHS🍂 (@ryan_ohs) October 17, 2022

Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 — OBIdient Apartment 🔌 (@israel_abah) October 17, 2022

Truth-bomb.

Monday always getting bashed for existing meanwhile the real problem is your job 😭 https://t.co/4640RL2EVj — Sofiya (@_Fattiie) October 17, 2022

Only if…

If given a chance to change our work days all over the world, I'll start our week with Wednesday and end it in Friday coz TGIF https://t.co/XJGcjOIpVy — née🐣 (@neeyauw) October 17, 2022

Oh! Sunday evenings are the worst.

unpopular opinion mondays aren’t that bad…i hate sundays more https://t.co/uOXupl0Z9z — 𝓘𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓷✿ 🇦🇲🎨✨ (@ileenkayy) October 18, 2022

Can we all just raise a toast to our togetherness in hating Monday?

Also Read: 9 Most Shocking Guinness World Records That Indians Hold. We Couldn’t Believe Them Either!