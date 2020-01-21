Marriage is a big achievement in one's life. It not only a celebration of love and commitment, but also is a celebration of two families coming together.

But what happens when some in-laws come so close that it ruins the wedding? Confused? Let us explain.

In Surat, a young couple's plans to marry each other completely got ruined after the bride's mother and the groom's father eloped.

Apparently, both parents were long-time friends and were past lovers at some point and to relive that, they fled away.

The marriage was scheduled in the second week of February. But the 48-year-old father and the 46-year-old mother disappeared from their respective houses.

A missing person's report has been filed for both the people and the wedding obviously has been called off for now.

Now, even though it is not confirmed that they both actually did elope together, but the suspicion is quite strong. Can this be made into a Bollywood movie already?

H/T: Times Of India