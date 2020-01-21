Marriage is a big achievement in one's life. It not only a celebration of love and commitment, but also is a celebration of two families coming together. 

But what happens when some in-laws come so close that it ruins the wedding? Confused? Let us explain.       

marriage
Source: The Current

In Surat, a young couple's plans to marry each other completely got ruined after the bride's mother and the groom's father eloped. 

Apparently, both parents were long-time friends and were past lovers at some point and to relive that, they fled away. 

elope
Source: The Plunge

The marriage was scheduled in the second week of February. But the 48-year-old father and the 46-year-old mother disappeared from their respective houses. 

A missing person's report has been filed for both the people and the wedding obviously has been called off for now. 

wedding
Source: News D

Now, even though it is not confirmed that they both actually did elope together, but the suspicion is quite strong. Can this be made into a Bollywood movie already?  

H/T: Times Of India  