Some days, you just gotta go out there and do your thing without thinking about the results. That's not my quote, Lord Krishna said it, in different words of course.

The point is, you try your best, and see where it takes you. Or in this case, SEA where it takes you. Sorry for the horrible joke, but I am talking about the tiny ships which are trying to douse fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

Can we all take 10 secs out of our day to stop & process that the ACTUAL OCEAN IS ON FIRE (because of humans) & it’s not even trending, or made the front page of BBC news website.



Also this boat & it’s firefighting effort has to be a metaphor for something! #GulfofMexico #wtf pic.twitter.com/AQvtPu9eiN — Simone Greenwood ✨📚 (@That_Simone_) July 3, 2021

The 3 boats, but especially the one farthest from the spot of the accident, are trying. But that's about all they are doing. Or can do, to be honest. Here are some reactions of people appreciating their efforts.

Who had "Gulf of Mexico on fire in the Campeche Sounds and three boats are trying to put it out only one just seems to be spraying the gulf nowhere near the fire" for 2021 bingo? I think you just won the jackpot https://t.co/niG9uZNTOF — Sandy B 🇬🇧🕊🌊🇺🇸 (@Ardamora) July 3, 2021

The ocean is on fire in the Gulf of Mexico and now boats are pulling up to use water to put it out.



This is WILD



And what is this one doing? pic.twitter.com/u5xCZPhIzU — BTCsquare (@BTCsquare) July 3, 2021

That third boat’s effort…. — Bruce Raffel (@FitCoachBruce) July 3, 2021

Not a movie:



Gulf of Mexico — in the Campeche Sound.



Three boats have supported to douse the flames… @MLopezSanMartin pic.twitter.com/xvCua4WbKu — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2021

Mans was rly trying his best pic.twitter.com/76Rvj7gVfd — OVRLORDE (@iamovrlorde) July 3, 2021

3 boats helping put out the fire in the sea. 2021 we have a fire in the sea. Though #3 seems to be just trying. https://t.co/catvQGgC9i — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) July 3, 2021

Personally, because this is the world we live in now, my favourite boat pouring water on the water that is on fire is that one over there. It's trying its hardest. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jKDeRBjQ6g — Sisenjeni 🙆🏾‍♂️ (@MvelaseP) July 3, 2021

Everyone making fun of the tiny boat, well I don't see any fire where hes at, maybe he's already extinguished it...he's doing a better job😭😭 pic.twitter.com/77TRAPd0Ro — Emmanuel Lumumba (@e_lumumba) July 3, 2021

some days i feel just like the three little boats spraying water at the boiling inferno, a fire somehow burning within the water itself. https://t.co/MArhQMgzf2 — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) July 2, 2021

Its best, okay? It's doing its best. — 𝙼.𝙴.𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@marroneist) July 2, 2021

Upper left boat: "Sure boss, I'll spray some water on the ocean vortex fire." pic.twitter.com/QOOqk0CXTK — Elliot Njus (@enjus) July 3, 2021

This fireboat is all of us. pic.twitter.com/tb5d2zQISj — Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) July 3, 2021

I mean there’s no fire over there so good job ‘lil boat. https://t.co/1U1Ly0Dh3R — will (@willmesilane) July 3, 2021

The third boat is me helping parents during Diwali cleaning.