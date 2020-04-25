The ongoing lockdown in India has put the country in a sombre mood. However, the Gurugram Traffic Police's lit Twitter account is trying its best to lighten the mood.

Their recent tweet about a conversation in true Monisha and Maya Sarabhai style has Twitter in splits.

Monisha beta "cops caught me" bolo, yeh "mama ne pakad liya" is just too middle class. — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 24, 2020

After Mumbai Police, it looks like Gurugram Traffic Police's Twitter account got a revamp that we're loving.

Monisha beta "Police station" bolo, yeh "Sasural" is just too middle class. — ً (@Abay_Saaley) April 24, 2020

Monisha beta 'meme police' bolo

'mama' is just too middle class — Varidha🌈 (@iamVaridha) April 24, 2020

Gurugram Traffic police has delivered quite a few gems in the past few weeks and we're here for them.

Ghar mein hi raho kyunki pic.twitter.com/FoeIpNt69J — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 23, 2020

Ghar ko chhod kar

Agar tum jaoge

Bada pachtaoge

Bada pachtaoge#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tazDhUkWIP — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 16, 2020

They have managed to get the point of safety across with a few laughs.