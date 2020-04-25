The ongoing lockdown in India has put the country in a sombre mood. However, the Gurugram Traffic Police's lit Twitter account is trying its best to lighten the mood.
Their recent tweet about a conversation in true Monisha and Maya Sarabhai style has Twitter in splits.
Monisha beta "cops caught me" bolo, yeh "mama ne pakad liya" is just too middle class.— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 24, 2020
After Mumbai Police, it looks like Gurugram Traffic Police's Twitter account got a revamp that we're loving.
Monisha beta 'meme police' bolo— Varidha🌈 (@iamVaridha) April 24, 2020
'mama' is just too middle class
April 24, 2020
Gurugram Traffic police has delivered quite a few gems in the past few weeks and we're here for them.
Ghar mein hi raho kyunki pic.twitter.com/FoeIpNt69J— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 23, 2020
Ghar ko chhod kar— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) April 16, 2020
Agar tum jaoge
Bada pachtaoge
Bada pachtaoge#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/tazDhUkWIP
They have managed to get the point of safety across with a few laughs.