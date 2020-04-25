The ongoing lockdown in India has put the country in a sombre mood. However, the Gurugram Traffic Police's lit Twitter account is trying its best to lighten the mood. 

Their recent tweet about a conversation in true Monisha and Maya Sarabhai style has Twitter in splits. 

After Mumbai Police, it looks like Gurugram Traffic Police's Twitter account got a revamp that we're loving. 

Gurugram Traffic police has delivered quite a few gems in the past few weeks and we're here for them. 

They have managed to get the point of safety across with a few laughs. 