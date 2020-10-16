Take a real good look at this picture. Looks familiar? Sorry to burst your bubble but, this person doesn't exist in reality since it's a morphed picture of Sebastian Stan & Benedict Cumberbatch.

How do we know this picture is morphed, you ask? Well, we have Benji, from France, to thank for that cuz he's the one responsible for making it. Also known as morphy_me on Instagram, this guy is known for creating morphs of famous faces.

And, the results are unbelievable. Take a look.

1. Idris Elba & Mahershala Ali

2. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

3. Zoey Deutch & Kristen Bell

4. Edward Norton & Sam Rockwell

5. Keanu Reeves & Adam Driver

6. Taylor Swift & Halsey

7. Andrew Garfield & Anthony Perkins

8. Lucy Boyton & Emma Roberts

9. Sebastian Stan & Sam Claflin

10. Robert Pattinson & K.J. Apa

11. Tom Hughes & Tom Felton

12. Anne Hathaway & Natalie Portman

13. Chris Hemsworth & Brad Pitt

14. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

15. Jamie Dornan & Chris Pratt

16. Sadie Sink & Millie Bobby Brown

17. Armie Hammer & Chris Evans

18. Henry Cavill & Tom Hardy

19. Elle Fanning & Anya Taylor-Joy

20. George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman

21. Emily Blunt & Katy Perry

22. Florence Pugh & Chloë Moretz

23. Dacre Montgomery & Zac Efron

24. James Franco & Dylan O'Brien

25. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh

26. Alison Brie & Kat Dennings

27. Christian Bale & Timothée Chalamet

28. Denis Shapovalov & Eminem

29. Emma Roberts & Julia Roberts

30. Donald Glover & John David Washington

Just so hard to believe these faces don't exist in reality and yet, they look so fimilar, right? Like what you see?

