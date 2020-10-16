Take a real good look at this picture. Looks familiar? Sorry to burst your bubble but, this person doesn't exist in reality since it's a morphed picture of Sebastian Stan & Benedict Cumberbatch.
How do we know this picture is morphed, you ask? Well, we have Benji, from France, to thank for that cuz he's the one responsible for making it. Also known as morphy_me on Instagram, this guy is known for creating morphs of famous faces.
And, the results are unbelievable. Take a look.
1. Idris Elba & Mahershala Ali
2. Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
3. Zoey Deutch & Kristen Bell
4. Edward Norton & Sam Rockwell
5. Keanu Reeves & Adam Driver
6. Taylor Swift & Halsey
7. Andrew Garfield & Anthony Perkins
8. Lucy Boyton & Emma Roberts
9. Sebastian Stan & Sam Claflin
10. Robert Pattinson & K.J. Apa
11. Tom Hughes & Tom Felton
12. Anne Hathaway & Natalie Portman
13. Chris Hemsworth & Brad Pitt
14. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
15. Jamie Dornan & Chris Pratt
16. Sadie Sink & Millie Bobby Brown
17. Armie Hammer & Chris Evans
18. Henry Cavill & Tom Hardy
19. Elle Fanning & Anya Taylor-Joy
20. George MacKay & Dean-Charles Chapman
21. Emily Blunt & Katy Perry
22. Florence Pugh & Chloë Moretz
23. Dacre Montgomery & Zac Efron
24. James Franco & Dylan O'Brien
25. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh
26. Alison Brie & Kat Dennings
27. Christian Bale & Timothée Chalamet
28. Denis Shapovalov & Eminem
29. Emma Roberts & Julia Roberts
30. Donald Glover & John David Washington
Just so hard to believe these faces don't exist in reality and yet, they look so fimilar, right? Like what you see?
