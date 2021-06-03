With aesthetic costumes and amazing vintage gadgets, there is no doubt that Batman is one of the most badass superheroes out there. However, superheroes were often tied to gender stereotypes aka ‘only for boys’.

Sparky Mularkey, a Maryland-based cosplayer, absolutely loved Batman but wasn’t allowed to have a themed party around him because it was not considered ‘girly’.

Here comes the silver lining: her boyfriend threw her a surprise Batman-themed party to celebrate her 32nd birthday and we couldn’t be any happier for her.

I LOVE THIS MAN. 🥺💖💞 pic.twitter.com/iZ65107X4J — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) June 1, 2021

In an interview, she expressed her happiness:

I was being completely serious when I said that I had forgotten about my own birthday. I really was so exhausted from work, and so to arrive at his place and see not only all of my (vaccinated) friends but Batman decorations… It all clicked together instantly and when I realized exactly what he had done, I just burst into happy tears.

She shared how her boyfriend threw her an oh-so-awesome Batman-themed birthday party through a TW thread.

When I was a little girl in the 90s, I wanted a Batman birthday party, but I was told that "Batman was for boys." Growing up, I always joked that someday I'd get that Batman birthday party when I turned 32 (my favorite number). I gave up on that idea, but my boyfriend didn't. pic.twitter.com/b8FlZcTVeU — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

In the interview, she said that since she had expanded her comic book reading experience, Batman isn’t really even one of her favourite characters. It is DC hero Aquaman. But yes, Batman is definitely up there.

Batman is such a popular superhero. Everyone loves Batman or at least likes him, and I think there’s a reason for that. He’s super cool and has an amazing supportive cast of characters and an unmatched rogues’ gallery.

I had honestly completely forgotten about my own birthday. 😭 I was so exhausted from work and life and I thought I was going over for a quiet dinner. But I burst into tears when I open the door and was surrounded by friends and Batman decor. Much of it was vintage! pic.twitter.com/PfV9Nu0yIa — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

HE SERIOUSLY WENT ALL OUT!

He seriously went all out. There was a Batman cake, cupcakes, and Batman-themed cocktails. And there was a costume PHOTO BOOTH!! pic.twitter.com/FneGVNEH1N — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

THERE WAS ALSO A PHOTO BOOTH. HOW CUTE IS THIS?

More memories from the photo booth. 💖🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vy7DloofJ9 — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) June 1, 2021

We had so much fun dressing up and wearing props. They even gave me this awesome Batman Animated Series t-shirt to wear! pic.twitter.com/71jtttmrm1 — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

WAIT, THERE IS MORE!

I was overjoyed, BUT THEN THEY TOLD ME TO GO DOWNSTAIRS. pic.twitter.com/6JTD6Bo55z — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

WE ARE NOT CRYING, YOU ARE.

He had made an entire BATMAN THEMED CARNIVAL. They had the soundtrack playing and we had Pin the Nipples on the Batman (which we crushed, obviously) and Bane's Beer Pong Blitz! pic.twitter.com/VLBZgMNWOn — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

Look At That Riddler Themed Scavenger Hunt!

He even had a Riddler themed scavenger hunt!! There were prizes and clipboards and everything. pic.twitter.com/HSxOBxawBW — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

It was everywhere!

He had hidden riddles ALL OVER THE HOUSE. It was so much fun to see people looking around, turning things over and trying to solve these riddles. pic.twitter.com/7hG677wLJC — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

We mean it. EVERY-freaking-WHERE!

When I tell you there were everywhere 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nFO6sgmqsd — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

Whaaaaat? There were golden tickets? Hello?

The hunt ended with golden tickets hidden in the mailbox. My friend @somanyknives was the first to solve all the riddles! Finalists competed in a Riddle Bee and Tal won the grand prize! pic.twitter.com/TSiY9lkRhp — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

It’s like a fairy-tale that has no end.

After that, we played a game of charades where we drew keys to Arkham Asylum out of a bowl and had to act out Batman's rogues gallery. pic.twitter.com/V747l0Q8R8 — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

He totally deserves the best boyfriend award!

But I think my favorite part was the Joker Batarang challenge. This man BUILT A TURNTABLE OF JUSTICE. The green balloons were filled with "Joker gas," so you'd lose points if you hit them. pic.twitter.com/fbi3gBVKYZ — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

This looks so fun!

He seriously went all out. He 3D printed different kinds of Batarangs. Even Nightwing ones! It was seriously so much fun! pic.twitter.com/0TBs8DPXb3 — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

We are so so happy for this woman!

So much went into this party and I hadn't realized just how much I needed to feel like a kid again. 😭 It seriously healed my soul. I am so lucky to have such a great man in my life who makes me feel like a hero. And now I know for sure, forever, that Batman is for everyone. 💖 pic.twitter.com/uxhJRre30S — Sparky Mularkey 🐢 (@SparkyMularkey) May 31, 2021

Even Mark Hamill, DC Comics' the Joker, tweeted for Sparky and her boyfriend.

For Sparky (& her boyfriend): 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JOdwnbWCMi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 2, 2021

And here's how people online reacted:



Holy crap this guy has raised the bar so high for boyfriends everywhere! — Amanda Rudd (@Amanda_Rudd) May 31, 2021

I am *dying* over this. Brilliant! — Lark (@ladylarkavin) June 1, 2021

Bro i wanna that type of bf for my gf — 「 H K E 」 (@theforg6tten) June 1, 2021

I am *dying* over this. Brilliant! — Lark (@ladylarkavin) June 1, 2021

Where do we sign-up for such boyfriends?