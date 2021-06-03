With aesthetic costumes and amazing vintage gadgets, there is no doubt that Batman is one of the most badass superheroes out there. However, superheroes were often tied to gender stereotypes aka ‘only for boys’. 

Sparky Mularkey, a Maryland-based cosplayer, absolutely loved Batman but wasn’t allowed to have a themed party around him because it was not considered ‘girly’. 

Here comes the silver lining: her boyfriend threw her a surprise Batman-themed party to celebrate her 32nd birthday and we couldn’t be any happier for her.

In an interview, she expressed her happiness:

I was being completely serious when I said that I had forgotten about my own birthday. I really was so exhausted from work, and so to arrive at his place and see not only all of my (vaccinated) friends but Batman decorations… It all clicked together instantly and when I realized exactly what he had done, I just burst into happy tears.

She shared how her boyfriend threw her an oh-so-awesome Batman-themed birthday party through a TW thread.

In the interview, she said that since she had expanded her comic book reading experience, Batman isn’t really even one of her favourite characters. It is DC hero Aquaman. But yes, Batman is definitely up there.

Batman is such a popular superhero. Everyone loves Batman or at least likes him, and I think there’s a reason for that. He’s super cool and has an amazing supportive cast of characters and an unmatched rogues’ gallery.

Even Mark Hamill, DC Comics' the Joker, tweeted for Sparky and her boyfriend.

And here's how people online reacted:

