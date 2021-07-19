Monsoons are here and, so are potholes. However, it is not only us who have roads filled with potholes. But, why am I telling you this? This Twitter post which showed potholes from Britain has gathered quite a few reactions from all around the world.

A user from Britain shared a picture of potholes covered in different shapes and captioned it 'Only in Britain would a road look like this'.

Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021

How could netizens not react to this? Many of them shared images of potholes from all around the world. The visuals in the post-show how we all are all in this together.

NYC on Thursday, on the Upper East Side steps away from the Mayor’s official residence. pic.twitter.com/XH6aRKHqfa — Gabi Porter (@gabiporter) July 17, 2021

It’s not even up for debate,Nigeria has the worst roads! Pot holes so savage they form the Nigerian map!



Check 1st frame,then look up our map pic.twitter.com/7WwC9Etwph — Jenas 👿 (@Ayodelebiodun) July 17, 2021

Only in India you can find both at the same time pic.twitter.com/tnvmljJg5o — Pronobesh (@pronoP2) July 17, 2021

At least they try to patch it up. Meanwhile here in India.. pic.twitter.com/KLWoBJOtfO — Dillan (@Dillan_Dsouza23) July 17, 2021

Greetings from Washington DC. There was a pothole on Capitol Hill a few years back that had a mattress in it pic.twitter.com/AxNazppDnP — Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) July 17, 2021

*laughs in South African potholes* pic.twitter.com/IW6uizbzwo — The Muffin Man (@NOT_ongama) July 17, 2021

A little rain in Brazil and most roads in residential middle income neighborhoods start to look like this pic.twitter.com/NqRYB2Snuv — alcubierre death drive (@ThresholdKid) July 17, 2021

one talented artist in our city here converts em into masterpiece so we kinda enjoy potholes pic.twitter.com/QKYmqX2TOs — HistoriFy (@its_HistoriFy) July 17, 2021

In Chicago, our potholes honor our home state. pic.twitter.com/U91n7JDR9i — Bruce Mainzer (@bmainzer) July 17, 2021

We all have something in common, yeah, the potholes!