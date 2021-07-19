Monsoons are here and, so are potholes. However, it is not only us who have roads filled with potholes. But, why am I telling you this? This Twitter post which showed potholes from Britain has gathered quite a few reactions from all around the world.
A user from Britain shared a picture of potholes covered in different shapes and captioned it 'Only in Britain would a road look like this'.
Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021
How could netizens not react to this? Many of them shared images of potholes from all around the world. The visuals in the post-show how we all are all in this together.
NYC on Thursday, on the Upper East Side steps away from the Mayor’s official residence. pic.twitter.com/XH6aRKHqfa— Gabi Porter (@gabiporter) July 17, 2021
Atleast you have roads😂 pic.twitter.com/2QqvZxfOcY— Darker skinn_⏱_ (@BradleyCarlvin1) July 17, 2021
It’s not even up for debate,Nigeria has the worst roads! Pot holes so savage they form the Nigerian map!— Jenas 👿 (@Ayodelebiodun) July 17, 2021
Check 1st frame,then look up our map pic.twitter.com/7WwC9Etwph
Only in India you can find both at the same time pic.twitter.com/tnvmljJg5o— Pronobesh (@pronoP2) July 17, 2021
You’ve not seen Uganda potholes . pic.twitter.com/HDqSLqm7Ie— Keem96🥤 (@Keem961) July 17, 2021
Meanwhile in Nepal pic.twitter.com/9Nud1Fsykq— Santosh🇳🇵 (@10SantoshPoudel) July 17, 2021
Greetings from Washington DC. There was a pothole on Capitol Hill a few years back that had a mattress in it pic.twitter.com/AxNazppDnP— Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) July 17, 2021
A little rain in Brazil and most roads in residential middle income neighborhoods start to look like this pic.twitter.com/NqRYB2Snuv— alcubierre death drive (@ThresholdKid) July 17, 2021
In Chicago, our potholes honor our home state. pic.twitter.com/U91n7JDR9i— Bruce Mainzer (@bmainzer) July 17, 2021
We all have something in common, yeah, the potholes!