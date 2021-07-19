Monsoons are here and, so are potholes. However, it is not only us who have roads filled with potholes. But, why am I telling you this? This Twitter post which showed potholes from Britain has gathered quite a few reactions from all around the world. 

A user from Britain shared a picture of potholes covered in different shapes and captioned it 'Only in Britain would a road look like this'.

How could netizens not react to this? Many of them shared images of potholes from all around the world. The visuals in the post-show how we all are all in this together.

We all have something in common, yeah, the potholes! 