If you had any doubts that social media has changed the world forever, you should look at responses that made people popular overnight.
Like this guy Prayag Tiwari who honestly said 'Joe Biden is not my President'. Because he is really not. We're Indians.
This is such an Indian thing to do lmaooo I'm cackling#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/VuTVwVpXiT— お尻の髪 (@akamesurvives) January 22, 2021
Anyway, this was just for context. There is another person like Prayag who is trending because he just stated facts.
A Twitter user named flee, recently shared a picture of herself with a car that her husband (who's also in the photo) had gifted to her because she was not 'feelin well'.
I wasn’t feelin well and my husband went out and got me a Benz. YALL 😩❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/dRVScLEDX8— flee (@jeniferflee) August 23, 2020
Firstly... what? Secondly:
in India we give paracetamol https://t.co/f9EkBP6SyV— Sleeping 🚩🚜 (@urbanXpunjabi) August 24, 2020
This tweet blew up unimaginably and has over 4k shares as I write this. He has also featured on other pages as people are laughing at his hilarious comment and sharing what happens in their country.
HAHAHAHAH WHAT TH F 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DNeH2Hi2sq— Hope World (@xxeexoohee) February 1, 2021
He's not wrong LOL https://t.co/CsZu3SnyqX— BUCKY (@khairurSBW) February 1, 2021
i wasn't feeling well- https://t.co/RwxujBqhJE— ش (@sheeeennnnnnn) February 1, 2021
In Pakistan bnda say " so jao theek ho jao gi" https://t.co/75s0O1tgkM— Misbah Bukhari (@MisbahBukhari11) February 1, 2021
In malaysia we give more headache https://t.co/F802AwDPme— 𝒢𝑜𝒶𝓁 𝒹𝒾𝑔𝑔𝑒𝓇 (@snizlyn) February 1, 2021
Lmfaooooooooooo 😭 https://t.co/AWaWSfeKoY— Nitesh (@nittx) February 1, 2021
In Nigeria we pray. https://t.co/69neUadBMP— olawale 🇳🇬 🏠🗽🇺🇸 (@wale1960) February 1, 2021
😂 true https://t.co/5BUKBoGxEp— Ravjot Narula (@thesunshine26) February 1, 2021
lol im wheezing 😂 https://t.co/4qh4ChlNMW— 💛 (@flawsthatshine) February 1, 2021
Desi upbringing>>>>>>