If you had any doubts that social media has changed the world forever, you should look at responses that made people popular overnight.

Like this guy Prayag Tiwari who honestly said 'Joe Biden is not my President'. Because he is really not. We're Indians.

This is such an Indian thing to do lmaooo I'm cackling#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/VuTVwVpXiT — お尻の髪 (@akamesurvives) January 22, 2021

Anyway, this was just for context. There is another person like Prayag who is trending because he just stated facts.

A Twitter user named flee, recently shared a picture of herself with a car that her husband (who's also in the photo) had gifted to her because she was not 'feelin well'.

I wasn’t feelin well and my husband went out and got me a Benz. YALL 😩❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/dRVScLEDX8 — flee (@jeniferflee) August 23, 2020

Firstly... what? Secondly:

in India we give paracetamol https://t.co/f9EkBP6SyV — Sleeping 🚩🚜 (@urbanXpunjabi) August 24, 2020

This tweet blew up unimaginably and has over 4k shares as I write this. He has also featured on other pages as people are laughing at his hilarious comment and sharing what happens in their country.

HAHAHAHAH WHAT TH F 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/DNeH2Hi2sq — Hope World (@xxeexoohee) February 1, 2021

In Pakistan bnda say " so jao theek ho jao gi" https://t.co/75s0O1tgkM — Misbah Bukhari (@MisbahBukhari11) February 1, 2021

In South Africa we give "Get well soon" texts. https://t.co/rHRNFlW5vG — Please Cav Pinned Tweet!!!🙏🏾 (@_PreciousMdluli) February 1, 2021

In malaysia we give more headache https://t.co/F802AwDPme — 𝒢𝑜𝒶𝓁 𝒹𝒾𝑔𝑔𝑒𝓇 (@snizlyn) February 1, 2021

Desi upbringing>>>>>>