Wait. Did Hardik Pandya just skip an IPL match to perform at Coachella?

Well, not really, but Twitterati found a doppelganger of Hardik Pandya at Coachella 2022, performing alongside Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja Cat. And the resemblance is so uncanny that you would agree too!

A Twitter user named stfuprak shared a glimpse from the music festival where we see a lookalike of Hardik Pandya and Doja performing the song Get Into It.



Well, Twittizens are clearly on board with the Tweet, and here's how they are reacting to it.



That's why he miss the last match 😭😭 — Rakesh🍥 (@rakeshkarki_) April 20, 2022

Didn't you get it! .... He is all Rounder 🥱 — Ajnesh Kumar Mehra (@_its__aj_) April 20, 2022

Maybe cricket wasn't enough!! — Tojo (@tojo329) April 20, 2022

This is a gem. 🤌🏼😂 — srijith reddy (@sai_srijith) April 20, 2022

i respect the side hustle 🫡 — ayu (@AwryJex) April 20, 2022

I can’t stop staring now 😭😭😭 — Aviiiiiii (@avichalhatyaar) April 19, 2022

Once you see it, you just can't unsee it 😯 — AnandChapekar (@AnandChapekar) April 20, 2022

Haha. Good observation 😊 — Amit Rathi (@Amitrathi0909) April 19, 2022

He took the dancer's place and sent him to make team on dream 11 — Sakshay (@S3ksh2y) April 20, 2022

i want to believe anyhow — El Camino🦇 (@Siddiiqui_says) April 19, 2022

Things we do for designer clothes and expensive watches — Sanyam Bhandari (@insaneyam) April 19, 2022

Bhai bilkul same to same — Vikrant 🇮🇳 (@VickyRamanuj) April 20, 2022

Side business — vaishnavi k (@vaishnavi167) April 19, 2022

WTF 😭😭😭😭😭 — your bro (@homie_for_u) April 19, 2022

Someone also found a lookalike of Vin diesel at the live performance. Have a look:

Vin Diesel bhi hai — Abhishek jaiswal ❄️ (@iamabhishek_j) April 19, 2022

right me Vin Diesel 😃 — cowgirl_up (@avocadhoe_ad) April 20, 2022

Hardik Pandya Is Multi Talented Person First Cricketer, Then Wrestler And Now Dancer 😂🔥 https://t.co/tM8JEUsC4k — Anshu IK23 (@anshuu23) April 20, 2022

Vin diesel is holding the mic — zaddy zeeshh... (@zeeshanisngl) April 20, 2022

You can watch the full performance here:

Indeed, we had a good laugh!

Read more: 15 Moments From KWK With Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul.