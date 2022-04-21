Wait. Did Hardik Pandya just skip an IPL match to perform at Coachella?

via GIPHY

Well, not really, but Twitterati found a doppelganger of Hardik Pandya at Coachella 2022, performing alongside Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja Cat. And the resemblance is so uncanny that you would agree too!

A Twitter user named stfuprak shared a glimpse from the music festival where we see a lookalike of Hardik Pandya and Doja performing the song Get Into It.

Well, Twittizens are clearly on board with the Tweet, and here's how they are reacting to it.

Someone also found a lookalike of Vin diesel at the live performance. Have a look:

You can watch the full performance here:

Indeed, we had a good laugh!

Read more: 15 Moments From KWK With Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul.