Wait. Did Hardik Pandya just skip an IPL match to perform at Coachella?
Well, not really, but Twitterati found a doppelganger of Hardik Pandya at Coachella 2022, performing alongside Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja Cat. And the resemblance is so uncanny that you would agree too!
A Twitter user named stfuprak shared a glimpse from the music festival where we see a lookalike of Hardik Pandya and Doja performing the song Get Into It.
BHAII HARDIK PANDYA? pic.twitter.com/SEr4vZp2v3— prakriti (@stfuprak) April 19, 2022
Well, Twittizens are clearly on board with the Tweet, and here's how they are reacting to it.
Maybe cricket wasn't enough!!— Tojo (@tojo329) April 20, 2022
i respect the side hustle 🫡— ayu (@AwryJex) April 20, 2022
I can’t stop staring now 😭😭😭— Aviiiiiii (@avichalhatyaar) April 19, 2022
Once you see it, you just can't unsee it 😯— AnandChapekar (@AnandChapekar) April 20, 2022
Haha. Good observation 😊— Amit Rathi (@Amitrathi0909) April 19, 2022
He took the dancer's place and sent him to make team on dream 11— Sakshay (@S3ksh2y) April 20, 2022
Things we do for designer clothes and expensive watches— Sanyam Bhandari (@insaneyam) April 19, 2022
Bhai bilkul same to same— Vikrant 🇮🇳 (@VickyRamanuj) April 20, 2022
Side business— vaishnavi k (@vaishnavi167) April 19, 2022
Someone also found a lookalike of Vin diesel at the live performance. Have a look:
Hardik Pandya Is Multi Talented Person First Cricketer, Then Wrestler And Now Dancer 😂🔥 https://t.co/tM8JEUsC4k— Anshu IK23 (@anshuu23) April 20, 2022
Vin diesel is holding the mic— zaddy zeeshh... (@zeeshanisngl) April 20, 2022
You can watch the full performance here:
Indeed, we had a good laugh!
