In a match that saw Mumbai Indians win by a margin of 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, there was a hell lot of entertainment. 

There was a great 80-run-innings by Rohit Sharma, an amazing performance by Suryakumar Yadav and, well, a hit-wicket by Hardik Pandya. 

Before Pandya decided to inflict this loss on himself, he was playing well and hitting shots, but the 19th over of the match saw him trying to avoid a wide delivery by Andre Russell.

Which was a wise decision, except he was positioned in a way that his bat ended up hitting the wicket and he had to return to the pavilion with mere 18 runs in his kitty.

As you'd expect, memes started flowing in soon and here are some of them.

