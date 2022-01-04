Every now and then you'll stumble upon a piece of news that makes you scratch your head - as to how this event even happened? Here, we have made a compilation of such pieces of news. Enjoy.

1. It will be a good story for them to tell.

confusing news articles
Source: NDTV

2. Aren't all dead people found...nevermind.

3. As opposed to other countries who hide their submarines in garages.

confusing news headlines
Source: Twitter

4. I want to read what happened next.

funny news headlines
Source: Me.Me

5. Crazy!

man arrested for everything
Source: Archive KPCC

6. Those are rude students.

7. I'd make a joke but I see this happening to me too.

man travels in wrong direction
Source: Travel and Leisure

8. Rhinestone vest-wearing what now?

Source: NPR

9. Sure he did.

man builds spaceship to visit planets
Source: Huffpost

10. Age is just a number, after all.

confusing and funny headlines
Source: Huffpost

What even is this?