While we are all turning to God for help during this time, there is an account on Twitter called TheTweetOfGod which has a lot of savage thoughts about the pandemic. Read them to know them.
If the coronavirus teaches human beings one thing about how they should live their lives, I'd be stunned.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 5, 2020
I work from home in mysterious ways.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 4, 2020
I didn't send it.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 29, 2020
I didn't spread it.
I can't prevent it.
I can't cure it.
I'm not punishing you.
I'm not protecting you.
I have absolutely positively nothing to do with it.
And, worst of all, I'm not taking requests.
Counting on Me to fix the virus?— God (@TheTweetOfGod) April 2, 2020
You're wrong, and I'll tell you why in a few weeks when I see you in person.
Everyone's asking to skip forward to 2021.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 30, 2020
Trust Me, you don't want that.
Sooner or later the death rate is 100%.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 31, 2020
The stupid will kill you all.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 23, 2020
Somewhere in China there's a bat getting high-fives from every other animal he sees.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 26, 2020
Either shut down all your nonessential services, or wait for the virus to shut down all your essential services.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 21, 2020
This is not a time to panic.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 17, 2020
This is not a time to spread misinformation.
But most of all, this is not a time to TikTok.
I'm forbidding Jesus from working until this is over.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 13, 2020
You'll have to die for your own sins now.
I had one job.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 15, 2020
I am postponing Armageddon.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 12, 2020
This is how bad it's gotten. I'm cancelling the end of the world because of the end of the world.
Maybe now you are beginning to understand just how fucking furious I am at all of you.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 12, 2020
Worldwide, there are now over three billion confirmed cases of being an asshole.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 10, 2020
65 million years from now you’ll be some new species’ fossil fuel and I’ll laugh and laugh and laugh.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 29, 2020
The kind of people who want to assemble in large groups right now are exactly the kind of people who ought to.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 24, 2020
So, do you have your answers now?