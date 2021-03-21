You know how they say that pictures are deceiving? Well, as it turns out, it's actually true.
Even though a picture can speak a thousand words but who says they have to be the right ones?
ちょこっとセッティングに🏍— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 17, 2021
3XVのキャブはコンピュータ制御⁉︎いかにも90‘sなソレノイドバルブが付いてます^^;
開度で4-2-3-1なんですが
4-3-2-1ってごじゃっぺな動きなのでカプラ外しちゃいました 結果 いやっ最高‼️
ちょうど3速8000rpmあたりが薄くかったんだね(*^^*)
よかったε=(￣｡￣;)ﾌｩ pic.twitter.com/VIdgTdttF3
According to reports, a young Japanese biker woman who had garnered a good following on social media actually turned out to be a 50-year-old-man named Zonggu.
Yep, we're not kidding. He shared that he used photo editing apps to create his 'alter ego.'
みなさーん٩( ˆoˆ )۶— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) February 10, 2021
おバイクしてますかぁ✨💖
もうすぐ春ですよ🌷🌼🌸
年齢:昭和の○○○
身長:166
住み:イバラキ🍠
大好き:バイクいじり😘
一言: Life is once, play this world#バイク乗りと繋がりたい #バイク乗りとして軽く自己紹介 pic.twitter.com/t28mZmJ4vg
He was called on a TV show where he shared that since he wanted to up his social media presence, he published content posing as a young woman.
He also commented that:
No-one will read what a normal middle-aged man, taking care of his motorcycle and taking pictures outside, posts on his account.
TZ-M化作戦実行中∠(*^ｰ^*)o— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 20, 2021
ルックだけど^^;
FRP用のプラサフ吹いてからウレタンで仕上げ
カウルスプレーで塗るなんて
何十年ぶり⁉︎気持ちよくなっちゃった🤪
⚠️塗装作業は屋外でやりましょう‼︎ pic.twitter.com/rbrQTIYCBF
He was surprised by the end results offered by the FaceApp and got 'carried away.'
Initially, he used to get under 10 likes, and since he started using the app and tools, he saw as many as 1,000 likes for his posts.
桜🌸さくら🌸咲いてます‼️— 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 18, 2021
水戸 六反田 六地蔵寺
枝垂れ桜(200歳)
まだ咲き始めたばかり
あと1週間ってとこかな
満開になるとほんと見事です
:.* ♡ゎー\(°´˘`°)/ーぃ♡ *.: pic.twitter.com/XJUDzVjzfq
Reportedly, even after his revelation on the show about his true identity, Zonggu got a good response from his audience.
Well, he really just catfished us all.