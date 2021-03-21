You know how they say that pictures are deceiving? Well, as it turns out, it's actually true.

Even though a picture can speak a thousand words but who says they have to be the right ones?

According to reports, a young Japanese biker woman who had garnered a good following on social media actually turned out to be a 50-year-old-man named Zonggu.

Yep, we're not kidding. He shared that he used photo editing apps to create his 'alter ego.'

He was called on a TV show where he shared that since he wanted to up his social media presence, he published content posing as a young woman.



He also commented that:

No-one will read what a normal middle-aged man, taking care of his motorcycle and taking pictures outside, posts on his account.

He was surprised by the end results offered by the FaceApp and got 'carried away.'



Initially, he used to get under 10 likes, and since he started using the app and tools, he saw as many as 1,000 likes for his posts.

桜🌸さくら🌸咲いてます‼️

水戸 六反田 六地蔵寺

枝垂れ桜(200歳)

まだ咲き始めたばかり

あと1週間ってとこかな

満開になるとほんと見事です

:.* ♡ゎー\(°´˘`°)/ーぃ♡ *.: pic.twitter.com/XJUDzVjzfq — 宗谷の蒼氷 (@azusagakuyuki) March 18, 2021

Reportedly, even after his revelation on the show about his true identity, Zonggu got a good response from his audience.

Well, he really just catfished us all.