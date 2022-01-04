My face when I say I'm cool with slipping into 2022 although I'm still recovering from 2019 and have no clue what the hell happened in the last 3 years:

When life gives you lemons, you might make lemonade but we prefer to 'hide the pain'.

If you have no idea what we are talking about, then uninitiated folks, pay attention!

Hide The Pain Harold, or simply "Harold," is a senior stock photography model whose facial expression attempts to conceal pain or discomfort.

The most interesting feature of that face is that despite the pain, there is a big smile. Regardless, the emotion is conveyed well. (That face is literally all of us on Mondays.)

Harold originally gained notice on Facepunch in 2011. Due to the photographs having the site's watermark on them, Facepunch forum user Greenen72 submitted stock photos of the old man, originally from the site DreamsTime, on September 13th, 2011.

Hungary resident András Arató identifies himself as the man in the stock photo on the pain_harold page.

In the interview, he shared his backstory as well as how his stock photos became memes and how he eventually embraced the personality of 'Hide the Pain Harold.'

We never imagined we'd be able to relate to a boomer on such a deep level.

Now every meme with that face literally mirrors all of our lives. Sad on the inside, happy on the outside.