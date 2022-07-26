Each of us has engaged in a number of foolish acts that we prefer not to acknowledge in public. In reality, we frequently engage in these activities publicly, which puts us in an awkward situation. We've all probably struggled with using a hotel's posh bathroom, forgetting what needs to be done as soon as we get to the room, or losing track of where we parked our cars.

And truth be told, times like these often cause you to doubt your intelligence. One would think that they are genuinely so forgetful to act in such a way.

A Twitter discussion reveals, however, that even the most highly educated individuals and brilliant professionals occasionally make unwise decisions.

It began with a Ph.D. holder who decided to check if a bottle of super glue was open, squirted some into his hand, and then cleaned it by wiping it on a box. Now that move encouraged other highly educated folks to list the silliest things they have done.

Hi. My name is Paul. I have a PhD and tenure. Today I decided to test if a bottle of super glue was open by squirting it into my hand.



Then I tried to clean my hand by wiping it on a box. — Paul 💀, (exhausted type) (@RoboticoEl) July 20, 2022

Left and right as opposite directions vanish for me only when I’m in a car giving directions, so I point.



If I say left, but point right, right is what I mean. 🙈 — Annette - women’s rights are human rights (@theverbsblog) July 21, 2022

I brushed mine with Desitin when my kids were babies. I can attest to the fact that it tastes nothing like toothpaste, and it takes a while to get it out of your mouth. 😣 — Elemsee PutYour😷On&CoverYourNose! (@LisaMaria0926) July 21, 2022

My spaghetti just caught fire. Not burnt, actual fire. I work in the space program — Abby Statler-Waldorf (@coelliptic) May 18, 2022

Graduate of both Harvard and MIT here. On more than one occasion have had to have hotel staff come to room to explain to me how to operate a shower. Have also asked on Facebook how to uncap a bottle of laundry detergent. — Johanna Klein (@johklein1) July 21, 2022

I have degrees in Microbiology, Human Resources, and a certificate in Health and Safety. I also spent 35 minutes trying to get into the wrong car in a parking lot at my grocery store. Called CAA, and when they showed and went to jimmy the lock, I noticed MY car one row over pic.twitter.com/wx5PjFFBd8 — Matt White 💙 (@Mattrtwhite) July 21, 2022

I'm an aerospace engineer. I have on at least three occasions came out of a convenience store and opened a car door and sat down into someone else's unlocked car while wondering why the interior looked weird and where my stuff went. — Korey Kruse (@KoreyKruse) July 21, 2022

I’m a Realtor with a mechanical engineering degree and an MBA. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve arrived home after a day of showings with some random house key in my pocket. — GlennConnection (@GlennConnection) July 22, 2022

I don’t have a PHD however I’m usually pretty cluey. I once blew on my ice cream because it was too cold and also reached for my seatbelt when I sat at my desk.



I hope that makes you feel a little better. — Megzy (@Mooglet1) July 21, 2022

In my absent minded rush to get to work this morning I spent a solid 15 seconds pushing a pull door. A clearly marked one. The patient person behind me said gently "M'am I think it's a pull..." I grinned like a moron and said "Can you believe I have 3 degrees?" — Banshee (@HotSoloShit) July 21, 2022

I am an attorney. I am supposed to be smart. I came out of court, jumped into my new car, started it and drove 60 miles home. It was someone else’s car and it was identical. I had to call the police and report myself as a car thief. — BarbaraJMay3 🇺🇦 (@StPaulgirl3) July 22, 2022

I have a masters degree in chemistry and like to think I'm pretty good at my Job.

Tuesday lunchtime I decided to go back to physical dice for our d&d group and had to use my fingers to count simple numbers.



In my defence it was a record breaking high temperature day — Michelle (@x_Mitchx) July 21, 2022

I have two master's degrees and once while in Alaska on a whale watching boat, looking toward the beach, which actually had tons of pine trees and a two bears roaming on the sand (cuz it's Alaska), said to someone next to me: "Wow! What elevation are we at?" — Be The Change 🌊🫂✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿 (@Margot33771454) July 22, 2022

I don’t have a PhD but have an AA in general education, BA in English, and BSN in Nursing.

I excel at losing my car. Spent an hour w/my kids looking for it in a parking lot.

Twice. — Jack, Topher, & Abby 🐈‍⬛🐾 (@lisathern) July 21, 2022

This makes me feel a little smarter.