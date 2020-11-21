Cricket can sometimes get very technical, so one may not fully understand what's happening. Unlike jokes related to it, which everyone can enjoy. Here are some of our favourites from the last few years. Enjoy.
1.
I never would’ve guessed that the two biggest talking points of the #AUSvSA series would be de Kock and balls— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 24, 2018
2.
How MS Dhoni meets Cricketers and others #MSDhoni #MSD #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/PA55ocV8Mv— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 29, 2018
3.
Sam Curran is the Ben Stokes you can introduce to your mum. #ENGvIND— Nick (@SharlandNM) August 3, 2018
4.
Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020
5.
Thanks, Junior! You can tag me and Kaps also 😂 - @therealkapildev https://t.co/EZqRbzYTT7— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 25, 2020
6.
But sometimes you don't need fielders! 😋 pic.twitter.com/3gHMTo2zqe— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2020
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Cricket in Iceland (for people in the UK). (1) The blue thing is sky. (2) The green stuff is what’s under your covers. (3) The man in blue is an international cricketer actually batting. (4) The small bits of wood are bails. (5) The bails are coming off the stumps. #CWC19 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/8ZbAuFWWlP— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 13, 2019
12.
Play interrupts rain.#AusvPak— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) June 12, 2019
13.
Player of the Series— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 10, 2019
2007 - Glenn Mcgrath, 2011 - Yuvraj Singh, 2015 - Mitchell Starc and #CWC19 - Rains pic.twitter.com/2Y6Qcpw8j0
14.
If anyone is interested, a friend of mine bought a ticket for India Pak World Cup game without realising the date coincided with his wedding. So if anyone is free and wants to go in his place, the marriage hall is MRC and the bride is called Yasmin.— Maz Bonafide (@MazBONAFIDE) June 7, 2019
15.
Ever since the @ICC announced Iceland would have test status we’ve been so excited for this match. Bit strange to host it in Dublin but whatever. We can now name our playing XI for tomorrow. The Pakistan XI is not official but “probable”. #ICEvPAK pic.twitter.com/HigToOPYoc— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) May 10, 2018
16.
And while you're at it, send the forms to Sanjay Manjrekar too! #manjrekar #Rayudu #cricket https://t.co/dqK0HtUGOX— Cerebral Synapse (@cerebralsynapse) July 3, 2019
17.
According to recent survey conducted by RCB owners, 99.99 % of the RCBians believe that their team will win this year's IPL , rest 0.01% are playing in the team.— Akki (@CrickPotato) March 20, 2019
18.
“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020
19.
Umar Akmal is my favorite Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/b8Rs08n4Ns— Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) February 19, 2020
20.
Consumption of health is injurious to liquor !#UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/4AYaA8GzYV— Aryan (@aryanbaxamusa) February 20, 2020
21.
February 2, 2020
22.
Sach-— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020
Such-
Satch-
Sutch-
Sooch-
Anyone know? pic.twitter.com/nkD1ynQXmF
23.
KXIP WON THIS IPL, BY A LOT! #bidenharis2020 #ipl2020 pic.twitter.com/XEGQryC0kx— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 7, 2020
24.
GIVE BUMRAH WHATEVER THE FUCK HE WANTS. IF HE WANTS THE RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN- RAM NATH KOVIND WILL HAVE TO VACATE— Adwait (@Adwait98) July 2, 2019