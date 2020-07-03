There's so much happening in Netflix's Dark - innumerable timelines, mad scientists, the disruption of the space-time continuum, general German things - that it's prime fodder for memes. The internet almost always delivers, whether you want it to or not, and these Dark memes will have you chortling off your chairs (or at least letting a slight breath out your nose as you stare at the screen pondering the futility of existence). Enjoy!

Dark in a meme : pic.twitter.com/pxC5jq52Ig — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 28, 2020

How I watch other series vs How I'm watching #Dark season 3 pic.twitter.com/DutbOZsZvv — Chennai Memes (@MemesChennai) June 27, 2020

Professer - The exam will be very easy



The Exam - #Dark #darkmemes pic.twitter.com/UbgkwX792j — kunal deshbhratar (@kunaal_kd_) June 30, 2020

How to summarise Dark season 3 in meme? pic.twitter.com/RDGd21HnXg — Em 🥾🌍 (@michemichmichmo) June 29, 2020

"Watches Dark Season 3"



Friends : Spoilers mat dena



Me : Khud to samjh ajaye pehle#DarkNetflix — memer_hu_bhagwaan_nahi (@Meme__station) June 28, 2020

All memesters can think about while watching Dark is how to make funny memes. And then make memes about how they did not understand anything in Dark. It is an endless cycle. #netflixdark @netflix @NetflixIndia — avinandan (@avinandan) July 2, 2020

When the last season of a show lives up to your expectations #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/Djl6n5t5G7 — The Dialogue Box (@dialogueinbox) June 29, 2020

Everyone after watching Dark Season 3 #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/2GYPIRbSpF — Anuj Chhabra (@anujchhabra96) June 29, 2020

Dark season 3 in a nutshell #DarkNeftlix pic.twitter.com/immrCsnQ9W — 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙅𝙖𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙜 #BLM (@TinaConstantine) June 29, 2020

Damn, now I wish there was another season.