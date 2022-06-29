If you remotely follow fashion shows, you'd know some of them have models ramp walking in costumes that look extremely bizarre and totally uncomfortable. And one can only imagine how they manage to walk wearing those absurd outfits. Like really?

Well, this video went viral on Twitter for a man's hilarious take on such fashion shows and their peculiar costumes.

Most fashion shows these days... pic.twitter.com/aUFD003STQ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 29, 2022

I mean, just look at him. And ExpressionOP in the chat please!

Naturally, people couldn't hold it together.

His expression and cat walk was so real..😆😆😂https://t.co/jJorRIUevX — rahulsharma (@rahulsharmapost) June 29, 2022

What a creative mind.. Couldn't stop laughing.. It's very tough to find way out to be stress free.. Thanks for sharing.

Few more videos of this talented actor needed.. With his introduction pl pic.twitter.com/zqBvlV1LVu — Manu (@arjunku73061352) June 29, 2022

Best one👇...no facial expression required...also person inside must be wearing special goggles used in Badshah movie pic.twitter.com/BrgmNRIj2h — Prashant Paleja (@caprashant1) June 29, 2022

Sone pe suhaga 😂 pic.twitter.com/spTvGC6FYQ — Indraj Puri (@PuriIndraj) June 29, 2022

The way he walks, the way he holding the things, and his face expression, totally makes him like a professional model 😆 — Raudah Ningsih (@officialnink) June 29, 2022

You are the greatest....... pic.twitter.com/dbhL4YobPX — Vinay Goculdas (@vinaygoculdas) June 29, 2022

This guy is walking better than best of the models I've seen so far in the business!

Why don't u recomend this guy for #MTVSuperModel next season?

If not a participant he can be a mentor to most of the participants!

What do they call it? #Bootcamp?@MTVIndia — Open Mind (@j_jagpreet) June 29, 2022

Give him a Oscar pls 😂😂😂 or whatever is the highest award for fashion models, @LakmeFashionWk @ManishMalhotra he is much better than your models — Indian (@itsindianhere) June 29, 2022

Wow the blue water tank dress was really nice. Saving money to buy this dress. — MOONMOON DAS🇮🇳 (@MOONMOON0212) June 29, 2022

Background music 🎼🎶 pe wo jalwa wala song lgana tha toh video aur jamti 😂😂😂👍 — Ankush Kumar (@gotham_saver) June 29, 2022

Most creative! Hope those fashion designers take a clue from this young man . His props look more appealing than any of their crazy creations. — Mamta Shah @Rajpipla (@IamForBharat) June 29, 2022

With one show like this, we can shift entire household goods... #NewStartup alert ⚠️ — Phirangi© (@PhirangiQuotes) June 29, 2022

Basically a ramp walk of my packers and movers! Although in one, he walked out with a woman! 😂🫣 — Vin "\V/" (@vinsinners) June 29, 2022

Creative and hilarious! The young man even walks with the "right" gait! The laughter was much needed today with all the rotten stuff on Twitter! — Bharat Wakhlu (@Dilleye) June 29, 2022

Seedhe se bola na rent ka ghar Khali kar rahe ho...isme ramp walk karne ki kya jaroorat thi...🤣🤣🤣 But extremely good video 👍👍👍 — Pluto (@Pluto20451425) June 29, 2022

holy shit yall see that? his catwalk is GOOD. and he has the upper body strength + leg strength to CARRY AND HOLD those heavy stuff. what an ICON — C (@cawan124) June 29, 2022

Well! Safe to say, some people are supremely creative and extremely hilarious.