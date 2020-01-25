On that note, here are some hilarious tweets on gaming problems that you'll be able to relate to if gaming is your passion.
1. When there is a lag in the video but you still want to play...
Be one with the lag. Use the lag. Become the lag.#GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/mzHrja8JDZ— Klave (@MarchHareInJune) January 7, 2020
2. Yes! We all can relate to this.
It really feels like this sometimes 😂😂😂 #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/T1YYM1AWmN— Jorge (@Doomhammer76) December 17, 2019
3. This is what GTA would look like in real-life.
Too true or naaahhh?! 😂🔥😅#stakester #backyourself #games #gaming #gamer #gamingmemes #gamermemes #gta #gtaserver #serverproblems #gamerproblems #gamingproblems #gamersunite pic.twitter.com/ON2Cd8AOfV— Stakester (@stakester) November 20, 2019
4. Just the way it is.
Sorry....can't help it. #gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/Bk9CsKPtOf— RetroRobb (@Newfie2k) January 14, 2020
5. Totally relatable.
Have you ever put on your favorite #VR headset, boot up game, play that game for a totally of 2 min, and only then realize you have to poop?— Jackaldude (@jackaldudegames) December 11, 2019
Or is that just me?#virtualreality #gamerproblems #handtracking?
6. When you have more than what you can handle...
Unpacked what I thought was all my physical video games until I realized my SEGA CD and SEGA Saturn are still waiting to be unpacked. #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/yn8YbHwoHR— Adam Wells (@TheAdamWells) January 11, 2020
7. In such situations, tossing a coin can help.
When the two games you most look forward to this year both drop on the same day and now you gotta decide which to play first 🤔😂 #gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/C2u9k9gp4B— Tom Butterworth (@Tom_Butts_59) November 15, 2019
8. Only a true gamer will relate to this.
This kinda thing does make me lose sleep!! Gold pump, point blank, 7 damage....37 damage. Like come on! #Fortnite #shotgun #gamerproblems #gamer #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/64NDIa9N0R— Aginar (@AginarTheChosen) November 22, 2019
9. Been there. Done that.
Sex is great and all, but have you ever saved your game in an RPG and been so sure it worked that you didn’t do the extra 5 “just in case” saves?#GamerProblems— JsinCM21👾 (@JsinCM21) December 4, 2019
10. We feel you bro!
Am I the only person that can spend thousands of hours in a multiplayer game, but can't be bothered to finish a 12 hour single player game?#gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/fXPmWTplK2— DRCsyntax (@DRCsyntax) November 29, 2019
11. It's irritating as hell.
I hate when I try to grind for something and I keep dying #gamerproblems #SmallStreamersConnect #smallstreamer #SmallStreamersCommunity #twitchstreamer #twitchaffiliate pic.twitter.com/d7iCPQarhx— RaikouAkki (@RaikouAkkiTTV) November 11, 2019
12. When gaming addiction hits you hard...
Gotten to that point now that I've got no space for no more games. #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/ZQFMjiHT4D— Joe Menezes (@TheComicConGuy) December 25, 2019
13. Hahaha...true that.
Imagine being a girl & a gamer!!! The rage is real! 😂 #gamerproblems #lag #gamer #gamergirl #retweet pic.twitter.com/ocZRx7iVzp— MissKayTV_ (@MissKayTV_) November 21, 2019
14. When you've waited more than required...
#GamerProblems waiting for ages for a game to load only to notice that a thing appeared in the corner saying "press x to continue"— dan (@wolfxsquad_) November 9, 2019
15. Just can't help it!
Me: I don't want to spend money right now on a new video game...— 🦈 Sharkey924 🦈 (@Sharkey924) January 7, 2020
*Squad buys a new game*
Me: *Goes and buys game*#storyofmylife #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/flnmpyX0mj
16. All gamers hate it.
I spent all evening practising a presentation for my day job. I hate it when real life gets in the way of my gaming 😉 #gamerproblems #GamersUnite— ElijayOK (@ElijayOK) January 21, 2020
17. Ditch the itch.
When you are playing a game trying not to die and you get and itch #GamerProblems— BlueMoon18 (@BlueMoon_2k19) November 27, 2019
18. To play or not to play?
Do I have a constructive day doing adult things? Or do I stay in all day fishing in fortnite? #gamerproblems 🤷♀️😅— OneShotShae (@OneShotShae) November 22, 2019
19. When gaming is your life...
Game collectors be like… #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/5la0DSKP0O— ⚜ Jack ⚜ (@freakytj) December 21, 2019
20. When you buy games just to add them to your collection...
I’m convinced that I only buy great games on sales not because I want to play them, but rather so I can look at my library and say “Man, I have a lot of great games.” #gamerproblems— Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) December 26, 2019
21. FUUUUCCCKKKK!
When your game crashes on the second to last gym battle and you have a MASSIVE brake down over it #PokemonSwordSheild #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/2mc8lB9IU9— Kate (@TaffyKate) December 9, 2019
22. A headset dent is cool though.
As an avid gamer in my late 30s, I'm coming to terms with the fact that I will ALWAYS have a headset dent in my hair.😐#ThisIsMyLifeNow #GamerProblems— 10th Lvl Beardmancer 🧙 (@Cleric2k7) December 2, 2019
23. When you are not satisfied with what you already have...
Just got Pokémon Sword & Shield!! But I also want to get Dragon Ball Z Kakarot!! #gamerproblems— ブランドンアセベド (@BrandonAcevedo_) January 19, 2020
24. Sad life!
When it's a weekday and all you want to do is play Spyro. But you're an "adult" and have "adult" things to do 😭😭😭😭😭 #gamerproblems#gamers #adultlife #adulting #gaming #games #whyisthismylife #SpyroReignitedTrilogy #Spyro pic.twitter.com/838QtmfWwG— Nerds Of The West (@WestNerds) November 25, 2019
25. When the wait is lonnggg....
DEADASS😒🙄🎮 #pingriffeyjrmemes #gamermemes #gamerproblems #sundayhumor #bruh pic.twitter.com/ID2doc4hHr— 🚨Jerome Daniel Griffey 🚨 (@JDGriffey) November 18, 2019
26. Maybe because you were exhausted the previous night?
When you spend ages attempting to beat a boss, trying over and over again before quitting. Then, you go back the next day and beat them the first time. Why? #GamerProblems— Richard Seagrave (@Spewer_Rich) January 18, 2020
27. When you have to play the game again, from scratch...
I accidentally forgot to disconnect my game of #DontStarveTogether and I died.— Artemis_Game (@ArtemisGame_) January 14, 2020
I’ve lost it all.
Fuck. My. Life. #gamerproblems
28. Mom, this is clearly not the right time!
When you’re about to win a boss on Kingdom hearts 3 on critical mode. Then your mom comes in and destroys hour concentration mode #kingdomhearts #gamer #gamerproblems— Rosebelle / Mayu (@uchiha_mayu) January 18, 2020
29. It's hard not to think about it.
When you're at work and all you can think about is playing the latest expansion of a game you like. #gamerproblems— Gisselle Cruz (@ctrlbox) January 15, 2020
30. Someone please clear the doubt.
Life struggles #gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/6jV1MxwvqQ— Gaming Illustrated (@GamingIllustrat) May 14, 2014