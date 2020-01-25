Me: Which game should I play tonight?

Also me, 30 minutes later: *still confused*



From having to decide which game to play to dying endlessly in one stage, the world of gaming has its own set of problems.

And, if you too are a hardcore gamer I am sure you've also had your own set of struggles to overcome while gaming.



On that note, here are some hilarious tweets on gaming problems that you'll be able to relate to if gaming is your passion.

1. When there is a lag in the video but you still want to play...

Be one with the lag. Use the lag. Become the lag.#GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/mzHrja8JDZ — Klave (@MarchHareInJune) January 7, 2020

2. Yes! We all can relate to this.

3. This is what GTA would look like in real-life.

4. Just the way it is.

5. Totally relatable.

Have you ever put on your favorite #VR headset, boot up game, play that game for a totally of 2 min, and only then realize you have to poop?

Or is that just me?#virtualreality #gamerproblems #handtracking? — Jackaldude (@jackaldudegames) December 11, 2019

6. When you have more than what you can handle...

Unpacked what I thought was all my physical video games until I realized my SEGA CD and SEGA Saturn are still waiting to be unpacked. #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/yn8YbHwoHR — Adam Wells (@TheAdamWells) January 11, 2020

7. In such situations, tossing a coin can help.

When the two games you most look forward to this year both drop on the same day and now you gotta decide which to play first 🤔😂 #gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/C2u9k9gp4B — Tom Butterworth (@Tom_Butts_59) November 15, 2019

8. Only a true gamer will relate to this.

9. Been there. Done that.

Sex is great and all, but have you ever saved your game in an RPG and been so sure it worked that you didn’t do the extra 5 “just in case” saves?#GamerProblems — JsinCM21👾 (@JsinCM21) December 4, 2019

10. We feel you bro!

Am I the only person that can spend thousands of hours in a multiplayer game, but can't be bothered to finish a 12 hour single player game?#gamerproblems pic.twitter.com/fXPmWTplK2 — DRCsyntax (@DRCsyntax) November 29, 2019

11. It's irritating as hell.

12. When gaming addiction hits you hard...

Gotten to that point now that I've got no space for no more games. #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/ZQFMjiHT4D — Joe Menezes (@TheComicConGuy) December 25, 2019

13. Hahaha...true that.

14. When you've waited more than required...

#GamerProblems waiting for ages for a game to load only to notice that a thing appeared in the corner saying "press x to continue" — dan (@wolfxsquad_) November 9, 2019

15. Just can't help it!

Me: I don't want to spend money right now on a new video game...



*Squad buys a new game*



Me: *Goes and buys game*#storyofmylife #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/flnmpyX0mj — 🦈 Sharkey924 🦈 (@Sharkey924) January 7, 2020

16. All gamers hate it.

I spent all evening practising a presentation for my day job. I hate it when real life gets in the way of my gaming 😉 #gamerproblems #GamersUnite — ElijayOK (@ElijayOK) January 21, 2020

17. Ditch the itch.

When you are playing a game trying not to die and you get and itch #GamerProblems — BlueMoon18 (@BlueMoon_2k19) November 27, 2019

18. To play or not to play?

Do I have a constructive day doing adult things? Or do I stay in all day fishing in fortnite? #gamerproblems 🤷‍♀️😅 — OneShotShae (@OneShotShae) November 22, 2019

19. When gaming is your life...

20. When you buy games just to add them to your collection...

I’m convinced that I only buy great games on sales not because I want to play them, but rather so I can look at my library and say “Man, I have a lot of great games.” #gamerproblems — Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) December 26, 2019

21. FUUUUCCCKKKK!

When your game crashes on the second to last gym battle and you have a MASSIVE brake down over it #PokemonSwordSheild #GamerProblems pic.twitter.com/2mc8lB9IU9 — Kate (@TaffyKate) December 9, 2019

22. A headset dent is cool though.

As an avid gamer in my late 30s, I'm coming to terms with the fact that I will ALWAYS have a headset dent in my hair.😐#ThisIsMyLifeNow #GamerProblems — 10th Lvl Beardmancer 🧙 (@Cleric2k7) December 2, 2019

23. When you are not satisfied with what you already have...

Just got Pokémon Sword & Shield!! But I also want to get Dragon Ball Z Kakarot!! #gamerproblems — ブランドンアセベド (@BrandonAcevedo_) January 19, 2020

24. Sad life!

25. When the wait is lonnggg....

26. Maybe because you were exhausted the previous night?

When you spend ages attempting to beat a boss, trying over and over again before quitting. Then, you go back the next day and beat them the first time. Why? #GamerProblems — Richard Seagrave (@Spewer_Rich) January 18, 2020

27. When you have to play the game again, from scratch...

I accidentally forgot to disconnect my game of #DontStarveTogether and I died.



I’ve lost it all.



Fuck. My. Life. #gamerproblems — Artemis_Game (@ArtemisGame_) January 14, 2020

28. Mom, this is clearly not the right time!

When you’re about to win a boss on Kingdom hearts 3 on critical mode. Then your mom comes in and destroys hour concentration mode #kingdomhearts #gamer #gamerproblems — Rosebelle / Mayu (@uchiha_mayu) January 18, 2020

29. It's hard not to think about it.

When you're at work and all you can think about is playing the latest expansion of a game you like. #gamerproblems — Gisselle Cruz (@ctrlbox) January 15, 2020

30. Someone please clear the doubt.