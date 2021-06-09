School days were the best days, life was chill and so were we. And, I am sure most of us would do anything to experience those happy childhood days once again.
Well, we can't go back in time but, we can definitely relive those moments. So, here are some relatable tweets about school life that will definitely take you down memory lane.
The excitement that came with changing from using pencils to using pens in primary school >>>>>>>>>>>>>— abu is boujee (@olabodela) August 31, 2019
Me: ye baat sirf hum dono ke beech mei rehni chaiye— The_law_of_memes (@Irrelevantbuoi) June 2, 2021
Best friend: pakka tu tension na le
*Next day at school*
Random people: aur bhai katwa liya firse
Never have i ever seen an AC better than the one in my school computer lab— khushi (@khushishah401) May 15, 2021
when you forget to do homework and remember in bed then debate whether you should do it or fuck it and sleep pic.twitter.com/SQJQ9PcjfZ— College Student (@FactsOfSchool) March 8, 2016
wiz khalifa: so what we get drunk so what we smoke weed— James (@CaucasianJames) March 4, 2019
completely sober high school me that had a 10:30 pm curfew: 😎😎😎
#TheFamilyManOnPrime— meme_aando (@meme_aando) June 7, 2021
School Peon in staff room- ye 10 B me free period hai , kisiko lena hai?
Maths sir * pic.twitter.com/DpMYzi7cQu
primary school was so much easier because your social status was determined by how tall you were and how fast you could run— AMY ⚡️ (@mochichara) April 23, 2019
kids in middle school pic.twitter.com/oe60K8x6g9— my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) June 6, 2021
"Due dates"— College Student (@FactsOfSchool) February 19, 2016
"Group projects"
"Homeworks"
"Exams" pic.twitter.com/CGoHcCv38n
Starting in the school. pic.twitter.com/UUdP3IE82Y— SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) June 7, 2021
sleeping next to my notes hoping it goes into my brain by osmosis— School Tweets (@schoolstweet) January 22, 2018
It’s really amazing to me how couples I went to high school with are married now. I am literally a different person than I was a week ago— sara (@twomangz) February 19, 2019
Teacher: No eating in class— आयुshh🌝 (@Baboochakkk) June 6, 2021
*le Backbenchers during class: pic.twitter.com/F20f9Vm7oK
sharpening them apsara pencils and placing them neatly in a box the night before school was the last time I felt prepared in life 😓— Deepthi Arun Kumar (@friedobacon) June 3, 2021
Tell me the truth— 🩺 (@Medtwitteer) June 6, 2021
How many of you said this in school?
"sir, I hv done homework but I have kept homework book at home" #MEMES
Me- coming back from school in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/SJ60i7CvN5— The_law_of_memes (@Irrelevantbuoi) June 3, 2021
I am not crying. You are!