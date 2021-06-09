School days were the best days, life was chill and so were we. And, I am sure most of us would do anything to experience those happy childhood days once again.

Well, we can't go back in time but, we can definitely relive those moments. So, here are some relatable tweets about school life that will definitely take you down memory lane.

The excitement that came with changing from using pencils to using pens in primary school >>>>>>>>>>>>> — abu is boujee (@olabodela) August 31, 2019

Me: ye baat sirf hum dono ke beech mei rehni chaiye



Best friend: pakka tu tension na le



*Next day at school*



Random people: aur bhai katwa liya firse — The_law_of_memes (@Irrelevantbuoi) June 2, 2021

Never have i ever seen an AC better than the one in my school computer lab — khushi (@khushishah401) May 15, 2021

when you forget to do homework and remember in bed then debate whether you should do it or fuck it and sleep pic.twitter.com/SQJQ9PcjfZ — College Student (@FactsOfSchool) March 8, 2016

wiz khalifa: so what we get drunk so what we smoke weed



completely sober high school me that had a 10:30 pm curfew: 😎😎😎 — James (@CaucasianJames) March 4, 2019

#TheFamilyManOnPrime

School Peon in staff room- ye 10 B me free period hai , kisiko lena hai?



Maths sir * pic.twitter.com/DpMYzi7cQu — meme_aando (@meme_aando) June 7, 2021

*School bell rang*

Everyone in class pic.twitter.com/4znSKr5Xmc — PANDAT 🔥🇮🇳💪 (@memes_foryouth) June 4, 2021

primary school was so much easier because your social status was determined by how tall you were and how fast you could run — AMY ⚡️ (@mochichara) April 23, 2019

kids in middle school pic.twitter.com/oe60K8x6g9 — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) June 6, 2021

Starting in the school. pic.twitter.com/UUdP3IE82Y — SpongeBob Memes (@spongebobreddit) June 7, 2021

sleeping next to my notes hoping it goes into my brain by osmosis — School Tweets (@schoolstweet) January 22, 2018

It’s really amazing to me how couples I went to high school with are married now. I am literally a different person than I was a week ago — sara (@twomangz) February 19, 2019

remember how exciting it was when you moved places in primary school? i haven’t felt a rush like that since — snev (@Snev_) January 25, 2019

Teacher: No eating in class



*le Backbenchers during class: pic.twitter.com/F20f9Vm7oK — आयुshh🌝 (@Baboochakkk) June 6, 2021

sharpening them apsara pencils and placing them neatly in a box the night before school was the last time I felt prepared in life 😓 — Deepthi Arun Kumar (@friedobacon) June 3, 2021

Tell me the truth

How many of you said this in school?



"sir, I hv done homework but I have kept homework book at home" #MEMES — 🩺 (@Medtwitteer) June 6, 2021

Me- coming back from school in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/SJ60i7CvN5 — The_law_of_memes (@Irrelevantbuoi) June 3, 2021

I am not crying. You are!