Work from home was supposed to be a cake walk, right? We always dreamed about it. But a few days into it, a lot of us have realised it isn't as easy as we thought.

Well, some people certainly have. Have a look.

1. The boss who turned herself into a potato using filters and didn't know how to fix it.

my boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting pic.twitter.com/uHLgJUOsXk — Rachele with an e but pronounced Rachel (@PettyClegg) March 30, 2020

She later graciously admitted it too.

I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish? I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9 . Potate out. #HASHtag #PotatoBoss https://t.co/OxpidZc921 — LizetOcampo (@mlizetocampo) March 31, 2020

2. This man who messed up the video settings and went on with his business without a care in the world.

Work from home gone wrong 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lS6lipYWeh — The Flying Hippie (@HippieFlying) April 1, 2020

3. The woman whose father decided to walk in shirtless while she was recording a video.

Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

5. The cat, unimpressed with work getting all the attention.

Thos work from home crap is killing our pets. pic.twitter.com/F2DY8SxKYQ — jamie (@gnuman1979) April 3, 2020

6. Another cat, so angry about the wires, it chewed them all.

“Helping” dad work from home by ensuring all the cables have been chewed, attacked and are now behaving themselves 😹😹😹 #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/l5qoaYXsFF — Dax Cat #ambassacat (@Dax_Cat) March 27, 2020

7. The newscaster trying to do a Facebook Live but failing because of his 5-year-old kid.

Work from home life.

When you're doing it live on Facebook and your 5 year old son has other plans. #QuarantineLifeProblems pic.twitter.com/Xs6kJ1bj4y — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 29, 2020

8. This woman whose doggo was taken aback by the sudden human presence in the house and wouldn't stop staring.

Wanted to end today on a happy note. Had a lot of fun being able to *actually* work from home with Eddie this morning. But as we know, things don't always go as planned.



See you in the AM on @wpri12! pic.twitter.com/r2WMIMZw5i — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) April 1, 2020

9. Lastly, the video call which got ruined because someone's boyfriend (presumably) decided to walk in, in their underwear.

But at least work from home allows you to take naps in between!