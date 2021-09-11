When you think of Indian matrimonial ads, you think of sexism, casteism, and pretty much every other form of discrimination. However, sometimes, they are unintentionally funny too. Here are a few examples.

1. No one really "uses" Facebook now, it's just there.

2. Ouch.

3. I am assuming no one informed them of the connotation. Cool.

4. To be fair, these ads are very expensive.

5. See, these are the details you need to give.

6. Looks made up, but I want to believe that it isn't.

7. Trying to get a discount?

8. As long as he is innocent...

9. Priorities.

10. "Stunning pics" being the key-phrase.

To think that an entire family sat down, ideated, and came up with these.