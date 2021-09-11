When you think of Indian matrimonial ads, you think of sexism, casteism, and pretty much every other form of discrimination. However, sometimes, they are unintentionally funny too. Here are a few examples. 

1. No one really "uses" Facebook now, it's just there. 

funny matrimonial ads
Source: Times of India

2. Ouch.

funny marriage ads
Source: Times of India

3. I am assuming no one informed them of the connotation. Cool.

funny marriage ads
Source: Times of India

4. To be fair, these ads are very expensive.

wedding ads
Source: Shaadi Wish

5. See, these are the details you need to give. 

funny wedding ads
Source: Shaadi Wish

6. Looks made up, but I want to believe that it isn't.

wedding ads funny
Source: Shaadi Wish

7. Trying to get a discount?

weddings ads
Source: Shaadi Dukaan

8. As long as he is innocent...

wedding ads funny
Source: Shaadi Dukaan

9. Priorities.

funny marriage ads
Source: Shaadi Dukaan

10. "Stunning pics" being the key-phrase.

hilarious wedding ads
Source: Shaadi Dukaan

To think that an entire family sat down, ideated, and came up with these.