I really miss 8th grade. That's the last time I studied Hindi and dude, Hindi text book stories gave more masala than Twitter ever did. 

Speaking of Twitter, Hindi has again risen like a phoenix where Twitterati is expressing their lives via a Hindi shabd which is both dardnaak and nirashajanak AF. Ever found a more beautiful language to convey emotions? Nope. 

I just wanna say, Hindi is such a beautiful language, sahanubhuti is what I can offer you right now. 