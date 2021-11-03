I really miss 8th grade. That's the last time I studied Hindi and dude, Hindi text book stories gave more masala than Twitter ever did.
Speaking of Twitter, Hindi has again risen like a phoenix where Twitterati is expressing their lives via a Hindi shabd which is both dardnaak and nirashajanak AF. Ever found a more beautiful language to convey emotions? Nope.
Hindi is such a beautiful language where "दुख" stands for my life.— Aksh Sharma (@Akshjerry) November 3, 2021
Hindi is such a beautiful language that "जिंदा लाश" literally means me.— khushi (@khushtfx) November 2, 2021
Hindi is such a beautiful language where "अंधकार" stands for my future. https://t.co/cTydEO3wwo— Sakshee Singh (@Thakurrainn) November 2, 2021
Hindi is such a beautiful language where "दर्द" stands for my life. https://t.co/uFqb4ULw9M— Kiu⁷ (@yoonsiekook) November 2, 2021
Hindi is such a beautiful language where "चुतिया" stands for my friends .— Kaushik :-) (@KaushikGangwar) November 3, 2021
Hindi is such a beautiful❤️ language— 𝚂𝚊𝚙𝚗𝚊 𝙶𝚊𝚞𝚝𝚊𝚖♥︎ (@SapnaGa22) November 2, 2021
where "ड्रामेबाज" stands for sister!
Hindi is such a beautiful language where ‘प्यार, मोहब्बत’ stands for that autowala who never rejects— SHAWSHANK (@ShashKaash) November 2, 2021