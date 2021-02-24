It's fashion darling, and it isn't always supposed to make sense. Raw Mango's latest collection 'Other' has stirred up quite a conversation - with the brand painting models red or green, adorning oversized ceramic eyes made by artist Vikramaditya Sharma - it was quite expected.

The ‘supernatural as natural’ theme is disconcerting, but according to some users - so is art.

Instagram account Diet Sabya decided to take a poll on the drama surrounding the collection:

Here is what Twitter and Instagram users have to say about it:

So #RawMango’s new campaign is getting a lot of flak on social media. Lot of ‘intellectual’ ppl (aka elitists) are saying that if you find this disturbing, then you don’t understand art. My 2 cents: the images are so unsettling, you can’t even focus on the product. pic.twitter.com/o5aZqajYoe — kanmani (@TeaWithKanmani) February 23, 2021

loving the raw mango’s latest campaign that brings forth an uncomfortable perspective. the negative comments are quite an insight into our close mindedness. — A 🦥 (@tadbitlooney) February 23, 2021

RawMango makes such beautiful Indian ethnic wear but their latest campaign is straight out of Ramsay Brothers horror movie set in the 80s 🥺👹👹 What do brands even think when they do this? pic.twitter.com/BGdM2K9tPK — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) February 22, 2021

