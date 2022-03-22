On some days, Twitter gets so funny and confusing that, we cannot help but laugh out loud. Today, it's about the left vs. right brain test being shared on Twitter.

A drawing went viral, where the left-brained people were supposed to see a mermaid and the right-brained people were supposed to see a fish. Turns out, Twitterati saw a donkey, instead.

Of course, people reacted. And, it went like:

Me trying to find either a fish or a mermaid behind the Donkeyseal. pic.twitter.com/l5g7asqkwt — Alicia S (@AmbitiousAlicia) March 19, 2022

Yes obviously it’s a donkey. Obviously. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 19, 2022

I saw a donkey I guess that’s no Brain 🧠🤣🤣🤣 — Wendy Puerto (@SusanTa72587111) March 19, 2022

Legacy media: " If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish.

If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.



Me: pic.twitter.com/LQAZpbjOpv — Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) March 19, 2022

Then there were others - jo baithe baithe bore huye, toh karna hai kuchh kaam.

What if you see a Kangaroo? — Fredward95 (@FredtheDinoman) March 20, 2022

This is what I see😭 pic.twitter.com/E5xOkma2Lo — shades of Elle (@a_loner_is_she) March 19, 2022

I saw an aardvark...wtf pic.twitter.com/08kPA7Cftf — Bean @ Twst/GBF Hell (@LesbeanSupreme) March 19, 2022

This is not the first time a viral photo on social media left people divided.

One time, there was a dress that was supposed to be perceived as white and gold or blue and black. I kept it to myself, but - mujhe toh green dikh rahi thi.

Then there was the case of a sneaker, which divided people. Honestly, this just looks like a plot from some film where the evil mastermind plans on dividing the world.

Zyada matt socho, acceptance ke liye - lie about what you see.