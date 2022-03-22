On some days, Twitter gets so funny and confusing that, we cannot help but laugh out loud. Today, it's about the left vs. right brain test being shared on Twitter.
What yal see? pic.twitter.com/YWdm21idTk— ThisAnAndrewCaldwellStanAccount (@QueenLaTilly) March 17, 2022
A drawing went viral, where the left-brained people were supposed to see a mermaid and the right-brained people were supposed to see a fish. Turns out, Twitterati saw a donkey, instead.
Of course, people reacted. And, it went like:
Me trying to find either a fish or a mermaid behind the Donkeyseal. pic.twitter.com/l5g7asqkwt— Alicia S (@AmbitiousAlicia) March 19, 2022
Yes obviously it’s a donkey. Obviously.— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 19, 2022
I saw a donkey I guess that’s no Brain 🧠🤣🤣🤣— Wendy Puerto (@SusanTa72587111) March 19, 2022
Legacy media: " If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish.— Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) March 19, 2022
If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.
Me: pic.twitter.com/LQAZpbjOpv
Then there were others - jo baithe baithe bore huye, toh karna hai kuchh kaam.
What if you see a Kangaroo?— Fredward95 (@FredtheDinoman) March 20, 2022
I saw an aardvark...wtf pic.twitter.com/08kPA7Cftf— Bean @ Twst/GBF Hell (@LesbeanSupreme) March 19, 2022
This is not the first time a viral photo on social media left people divided.
One time, there was a dress that was supposed to be perceived as white and gold or blue and black. I kept it to myself, but - mujhe toh green dikh rahi thi.
Then there was the case of a sneaker, which divided people. Honestly, this just looks like a plot from some film where the evil mastermind plans on dividing the world.