If you pretend to sleep the moment your mom/dad enters your room unannounced at night, then you might not want to miss this.

A photo of a horse faking its sleep has caught our eyeballs on Twitter and is going viral across social media platforms. Named as “Sugar” (cute, right? we agree), the brown-coloured horse can be seen taking rest while sunbathing as it lies on the grass, so peacefully.

Meet Sugar, she doesn't like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lyes down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave. pic.twitter.com/FWaKYoKlHx — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) June 12, 2022

The picture was shared by Twitter-verified Jim Rose, a modern-day circus performer. He introduced Sugar as the female horse who 'doesn’t like to be ridden'.

If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lies down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave

- Jim Rose

(Yes, most of us try the same tactic till the moment our parents leave our room at night, thinking, oh! My baby is asleep, isn’t it?)

In case you aren’t aware about horses, it is believed that this four-legged animal weighs more than 500 kg and so their legs need rest. While they can sleep standing up, as per a study published by University of Adelaide, scientists claim that horses need to lie down to take rest. It is mostly seen when the horses are in deep sleep.

Meanwhile, netizens have termed Sugar as their “spirit animal”.

Sugar is my spirit animal. — Brad Baker ™️ (@BradBaker42) June 12, 2022

Sugar is without a doubt my spirit animal. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 13, 2022

She’s my spirit animal. 😆❤️ — Mayo 🇺🇦🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) June 12, 2022

…and some of them also posted their own versions of it. A Twitter user shared a clip of a cat wearing a life jacket and behaving like a fainted goat.

Kismet tried the life jacket too 😺

It fits him but Kismet doesn't like it at all. Even less than me. He started to fall over when it was on him 😹 Like a fainting goat 🐐🙈😅

But then Dad said the magic words "Do you want to go out" and Kismet was up and walking 🐾😹 pic.twitter.com/Xp2hO77In1 — Viiru The Cat & Kismet ☮️🇺🇦 (@kissanelamaa) June 6, 2022

This is Molly. She does this when she doesn’t want the halter and then runs away at top speed farting with each step. pic.twitter.com/50B8swGK2B — Jessica Beverly (@JDB0621) June 12, 2022

not a horse but here’s my dog protesting her cone, forcing me (no upper body strength) to carry all 75 pounds of her to the living room pic.twitter.com/10SeekM28x — dummy thicc, PhD (@communistbussy) June 12, 2022

Meet Scooby; he doesn’t do much either except barking and sniffing. pic.twitter.com/Se3EuRnZej — Amrita 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Hayagreev79) June 12, 2022

Meet Tazz... working dog that has no intention of ever working. Scared of goats, might chase a morning dove or a fly. Doesn't play fetch. You wake up in the morning and he acts like he hasn't seen you in 2 days. Even though he was sleeping next to you. pic.twitter.com/oThSGvAzPp — Jackie Kerr ☮️🌊🌊🇺🇸💪 (@jacque6282) June 13, 2022

Meet Missy, she doesn't like to do anything pic.twitter.com/K7XHE9Dr24 — Harald Strøm🇺🇦 (@harstroe) June 12, 2022

🤣🤣 meet Man Man, he loves it when kids read to him. Sometimes he’ll even put on a show. @saddleupandread



Maybe Man Man can read a bedtime story to Sugar 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CTaiNPypV0 — Horse Girl Gooch 💛✨🌻 (@theblackcowgirl) June 12, 2022

Well, while the viral photo is real, its narrative is a product of Webaqoof! We aren’t saying it, American illustrator Lisa Hanawalt claims that it is a stock photo as she shared a proof of it. But in the spirit of solidarity with everyone who loves a nap, we are willing to accept the story.

This tweet reeks of bullshit! I'm a Sugar truther! Sugar is a stock photo! pic.twitter.com/BwgibS1IFM — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) June 12, 2022

When was the last time you faked your sleep when your mom asked you to fill that bottle and put it in the fridge?