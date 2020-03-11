Now that Coronavirus as well and truly spread and all of us are in danger, one of the things that doctors and medical professionals have asked us to do as a precaution is not touch your face.

See, that is good advice. Use your elbows in case your sneeze or cough or better even, use tissues and throw them away in a closed container.

That sounds about right. It shouldn't be that tough to do, right?

Yeah? Then why don't you fucking do it, braveheart?

We people touch our face every day, all day. Literally, from wiping off sweat and just touching my face (it's my face, I can do what I want), I do it all day. As I am sure, so do you.

Please do not touch your face, eyes or mouth. 😁😁😁Be aware of Corona virus. pic.twitter.com/jSkHy0xgpA — Ammena Noor Marwat. (@marwat27826) March 6, 2020

The CDC said the best way to avoid getting the coronavirus is not to touch your face ....



... how do you like my cone head? 🤔🤣🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/4udJCyQMmj — Villi Wilson❌ (@Conservative_VW) March 6, 2020

I mean, I eat with my hands. I stuff food into my mouth. The hell I am supposed to do? Use a spoon for biryani? WTF!

Maybe, I could have stopped it, if nobody had told me to stop it.

But it's like an itch on the nose. It just grows every time someone says, 'don't scratch your nose'.

What am I supposed to do? There's a fly on my face. Should I ask him for rent? No, I wanna swat the life out of him.

It's so difficult not touching your face! How am I supposed to do a facepalm whenever someone says something stupid, which, in this age of WhatsApp University, happens quite often!

Facewash bhi nahi lagaaun kya bro? Pimples aa jaaenge. We are not Modi ji. Sweat does nothing to make our faces shine!

And apparently I am no the only one with this problem. We are a legion.

**Behaves normally**



**reads you shouldn't touch your face because of the Coronavirus***



**SPENDS THE REST OF THE DAY WITH ONE HAND IN MY MOUTH AND THE OTHER IN MY EYE OH MY GOD HAVE I ALWAYS BEEN LIKE THIS?!?** — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 3, 2020

"We recommend not to touch your face" (Coronavirus headlines)

Everyone trying to live life with natural habbits: pic.twitter.com/xCqbxzE0oJ — Maku (@TropicalMaku) March 7, 2020

Everyone re: the Corona virus: "Don't touch your face!!"



Me, a compulsive face and lip picker: pic.twitter.com/HK8aOr2m0M — You've Got The Touch (@Origamigryphon) March 3, 2020

Also, what are people with glasses supposed to do? Die?

Scientist : you should start to not touch your face to prevent yourself from getting the coronavirus

Me, readjusting my glasses for the 14th time today : pic.twitter.com/MnRWUtOJr4 — Kill Kanadian Klansmen (@KanadianKill) March 6, 2020

Preach, brother!

One thing I’ve learned through the whole corona virus scare is how seemingly impossible it is to not touch your face — Joel (@SwoleeeeJoel) March 8, 2020

Doctor: Don't touch your face with your hands to prevent coronavirus!



Me in the class: https://t.co/Fwg1pnCBEi — Khawla (@KhawlaAlb_) March 8, 2020

This is so damn difficult, man. Get a vaccine already!