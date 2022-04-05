If you know anything about the internet, they will take anything to heart. This turned true for 19-year-old YouTube creator Ishan Sharma who asked his 42.8k Twitter followers if they had any tips on legally evading taxes. And rest assured, they pulled through.

Step 1: Call it planning, NOT evading.

Check out some mind-blowing tips that I know I'll certainly keep in mind while filing my taxes:

1)PPF or ELSS fund



2) registering a company gives you many benefits like gst rebates and showing all your expenditure as company expenditure and show that even u get a salary but it should be very minimal



3)get insurance for urself



4)instead of directly spending money buy stocks and take a loan against it and spend that loan money you would save tax + keep stocks for 2years+ so u would have to pay only 10% tax



5) get a home loan and gets lots of benefits and get direct tax exemption of 2L annually

If you live with your parents, make a rent agreement with them and try to utilise maximum HRA you can.

Buying home will always help for section 24. Think of it! But stay in rented place with parents to claim HRA.

I have the most solid hack for saving taxes on crypto gains



1) use foreign exchanges and use only usdt/usdc, whenever you want to liquidate only then make it inr



Generate the Agricultural Income,,,which had no taxable limit,,,,

Any type of business or Startup have paid almost 30-40% tax including GST

Go to Dubai😂😂



youtube income bhi aayega



Rest assured Ishan is not another Jeff Bezos in the making. His post was meant as a joke!

In case you didn't realise, I'm joking.



The internet is so cute sometimes <3