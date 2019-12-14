If you're a 90's kid, who was a young-adult a decade ago, you must have realised that we're officially going to step into adulthood with the beginning of 2020. Over a course of ten years, things have changed but there are certain slangs that have evolved with time.

The funny thing is, the emotion, context and the meaning of what we're saying has remained the same over the last decade but the slangs used to describe them have changed. If you're a millennial, you'll get a major throwback looking at the slangs we used then vs. now.

Design Credit: Aprajita Mishra