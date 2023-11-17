Kids are tricky little human beings. They are nice people, though. Fun. They are also too real for the world, so it’s not easy to be around them. That is why spending time with them can easily get very awkward. Modiji is proof that it can happen to anyone… ANYONE.

If that doesn’t work, here’s a guide to help you not be awkward around other people’s kids.

1. Maybe don’t bang their heads together?

Kids
Twitter

2. Play WITH them, don’t play with THEM. You get it?

Narendra Modi
Twitter

3. If your instincts say that hitting them would be fun, don’t trusts your instincts. Like ever.

4. Things like coins, or marbles, or COINS, can be risky. You’d want to use safer objects.

5. They are just smaller humans, don’t stare at them too much. It can get creepy.

6. Tell them a joke or two, they like laughing. Don’t crack dad jokes, those are very sad.

7. Don’t do anything that you wouldn’t want to be done to you. It’s basic decency. They deserve to be respected as well.

8. Behave like an adult, you do not have to turn into a kid while meeting kids.

9. Never pull their ears, it’s painful. Also, they might do it back and you don’t want that.

10. Throwing them in the air is a bad idea. They are children, not basketballs. Also, you’re probably bad at catching, so it wouldn’t end well.

Or better yet, don’t be around them.