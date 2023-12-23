Life is about breaking the pattern, stealing adventures, and shattering monotony. Agreed. But there’s one thing that’s constant and can’t change because it’s instinctive to all of us. And that is the last week of every year. The thing is that regardless of our individual stories and unique contexts, most of us practically spend the final week doing the same thing year after year.

And we can bet we can tell how you spend the last week of the year, give or take a few things, because We ALL Do The SAME Things.

1. In an existential crisis, wondering how on earth did 2023 fly by in two days

2. Buy a journal you plan to start writing every day from January 1 but forget on January 3, if not sooner

3. Wondering whether to gift chocolate or coffee mug, not realising both of them are terrible

4. Forming resolutions that you know in your heart of hearts that you will break much sooner than you expect

5. Reiterating to yourself and everyone that ‘New Year, New Me’ is a thing, and you’ll prove it

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Reading New Year Horrorscope because some positive affirmations would help before starting afresh

7. Revisiting good and bad memories of last year cos this is probably the only time you check your gallery

8. Literally idling away your work hours cos ’tis the damn season

9. And of course, calling your favourite people — if they are not with you — on January 1 at midnight cos they are rare, and you want them for life

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a yearly loop, and we’re far too deep in it. But it’s not all bad, is it?

On that note, Happy New Year 2024!