Hrithik Roshan posted a picture with his mother today and it is going viral for all the unusual reasons.

Like scaffolding in front of their house, and the dampness on the wall.

To be honest with you, at first look, my mind passed it off as a design. No joke. But turns out it is, in fact, dampness, and people have taken it as a chance to feel better.

If this goes a little more viral, you can expect some posts from paint companies.