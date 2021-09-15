Hrithik Roshan posted a picture with his mother today and it is going viral for all the unusual reasons.

Like scaffolding in front of their house, and the dampness on the wall.

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️



Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️

Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

To be honest with you, at first look, my mind passed it off as a design. No joke. But turns out it is, in fact, dampness, and people have taken it as a chance to feel better.

Aapke ghar bhi dewar kharaab hoti hai seelan se? 😳😳 — Ujala Arora 🌸 (@WhereIsMy_Food) September 15, 2021

Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai — ʍɑղղ (@90eez) September 15, 2021

Sir naya paint karwa lijiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN — Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021

Good to see ye seelan sabke gharo me aati hai😭😭😂😂😭😭 — Diksha 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 15, 2021

Sir, leakage thik karne ke liye bejna hai kya kisiko ? — Corporate Naukar (@CorporateDalit) September 15, 2021

Inki deewaron main bhi seelan aata hai — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 15, 2021

If this goes a little more viral, you can expect some posts from paint companies.