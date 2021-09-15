Hrithik Roshan posted a picture with his mother today and it is going viral for all the unusual reasons.
Like scaffolding in front of their house, and the dampness on the wall.
On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021
Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️
Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I
To be honest with you, at first look, my mind passed it off as a design. No joke. But turns out it is, in fact, dampness, and people have taken it as a chance to feel better.
Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai— ʍɑղղ (@90eez) September 15, 2021
Sir naya paint karwa lijiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN— Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021
Good to see ye seelan sabke gharo me aati hai😭😭😂😂😭😭— Diksha 🏳️🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) September 15, 2021
Sir, leakage thik karne ke liye bejna hai kya kisiko ?— Corporate Naukar (@CorporateDalit) September 15, 2021
If this goes a little more viral, you can expect some posts from paint companies.