The hustle culture bros keep tripping over grind so hard that they stop making sense. In a TikTok video going viral on Twitter, a grind influencer talks about how he lives 21 days a week, and people are amused. Cos his logic is funny.

Shared by writer James Hennessy, the 34-second clip — intended to give that dopamine push — has utterly perplexed Twitter users. The influencer called people crazy to think a day is 24 hours long. He shared his day is 6:00 AM to noon, and his second day is from noon to 6:00 PM. This way, he lives 3 days a day and, by that logic, 24 days a week.

ADVERTISEMENT tiktok grindset guys are carving new frontiers of possibility out there pic.twitter.com/rtuekSwr3y — james hennessy (@jrhennessy) January 14, 2023

It’s funny how ‘hustlers’ concoct random sentences in a pompous way and pretend to be winning at life. That man literally called the 24-hour clock a traditional POV of time and labelled morning and afternoon as two separate days. Cos sure, stuffing 24 hour worth of work in 6 hours is highly productive and not unhealthy at all.

But Twitter is amused with the logic and how people sell weird shiz in that cliché hustle filter. For some reason, such videos always have some super-dude from the sigma-male-verse marketing his twisted take on life.

The masculine urge to defy time itself — The Laureate🀄️ (@The_Laureate_) January 15, 2023

My days actually overlap – I do monday and tuesday at the same time. There's a new day at the end of my week – Hustleday – which is when I sell my creatine shake NFTs to Logan Paul's audience. — Phil Jackson (@philjackson) January 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I'm taking a micro sleep every time I blink, I've already lived through seven days while you were reading this, I am 1 million years old by Tuesday — Prince of Persia Nutri-Grain Scream (@djhammam420) January 14, 2023

Oh sure, when this huge dude starts talking about his ability to manipulate time he’s a sigma chad giving life advice, but when I do it people ask me if I’m off anti-psychotics again. https://t.co/Ts3wQxreOt — Zoe Allison Parker (@ItsZoeAllison) January 15, 2023

Ive watched this so many times and laugh hard and harder https://t.co/BYyVEt3URY — Carl Brutananadilewski (@vicvinegar91) January 17, 2023

he is going to DESTROY us with time management skills, watch out boys https://t.co/yVsLwbMsBZ — Trendofil (@trendofil) January 17, 2023

this is what happens to you if you activate a trial of LinkedIn Premium https://t.co/Gw2h7zy7O6 — Aidan James (@mcandidate) January 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT we already have those bro, they’re called ‘morning’ and ‘afternoon’ https://t.co/CvvXZqmcc3 — 🌼 maedi. (@maediocre) January 17, 2023

why does this have the aesthetic of a million dollar extreme video https://t.co/i8xvkCIfI7 — blahaj rider (@inherentvibes) January 16, 2023

A lot of people laughing at this but my first day is from 6AM to noon, and then noon to 6PM, 6PM to midnight, and midnight to 6AM, which means I eat four breakfasts, four lunches, and four dinners, I sleep four times, I shower four times, I am over 160 years old. https://t.co/emgiIrpkyB — John Gary (@johngary) January 16, 2023

So *this* is how Hulk Hogan claimed he wrestled in 400 days in one year… https://t.co/39UMsylJbl — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) January 15, 2023

Hustle bro discovers morning and afternoon https://t.co/CFjTbgoM2h — Alex Thomson {Tall Stories Creative} (@alexjlongman) January 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Tfw humans lived in caves 300 years ago. Alexander the Great was a caveman. 💀 Grindset brainrot. https://t.co/yMug7nCD9e — Futakuchi Mana🏮🤘 ALL SONGS ON SPOTIFY! (@futakuchimana) January 15, 2023

Me justifying having 6 meals a day https://t.co/dlo0sdbJFq — Jeff "Year of Hell Pt IV" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) January 14, 2023

Have you manipulated the clock, or are you normal?